GP shortage impacting management of practices

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership is currently having to manage more GP practices in the area due to GPs leaving, a report has revealed.

Carradale and Kilcreggan Medical Practices have recently come under the partnership’s (HSCP) interim management, and Garelochhead Medical Centre will follow from Saturday, October 1.

This is in addition to three practices comprising the Kintyre Medical Group, which the HSCP has managed for a number of years.

The HSCP’s chief officer, Fiona Davies, gave details of plans to find replacement GP partners in her report for a meeting of the HSCP’s integration joint board on Wednesday, September 21.

Ms Davies said: ‘The contracts for the newly vacant practices are being actively marketed through the British Medical Journal and we remain hopeful that replacement GP partners can be contracted in the near future.

‘In the meantime, the primary care team have arranged for locum GPs to cover the practices concerned to ensure there is continuity of care for patients, and the locums will work alongside the practice staff until replacement GP partners are recruited.

‘The ‘marketplace’ for locums is becoming increasingly challenging and this increases both clinical risk (i.e. around lack of cover) and financial risk (i.e. increasing cost of locum cover). We will continue to monitor this.’