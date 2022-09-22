Announcements – September 23, 2022

DEATHS

FERGUSON – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on September 16, 2022, Ann Ferguson, née Smylie, in her 79th year, of 17 Dun Mor Avenue, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of the late Andy G. Ferguson. Loving mother of Mandy, Campbell and the late Andrew, and dearly loved stepmother of Lynore and Gary. Respected mother-in-law and a much loved nana and great-nana. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt to all the extended family. Funeral service was held in Cumlodden Church, Furnace on Thursday, September 22, 2022, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Forever in our thoughts.

KERR – Suddenly at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on September 12, 2022 Philip Kerr ex-Royal Marines Commando, Erskine Home for Veterans, in his 80th year. Husband of the late Alena MacCallum, dear father of Craig, Barrie and the late Philip Steve. Stepfather of Sharon. A private funeral will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022. Donations if desired to Erskine Home for Veterans, Bishopton, Renfrew, PA7 5PU.

MCLEAN – Sadly as the result of an accident, on September 10, 2022, William McKerral McLean (Willie) in his 56th year, Kilblaan, Southend, dearly beloved husband of Paula MacCallum, much loved dad of Laura, Ashley, Rory and Jamie, beloved son of Margaret and the late Willie McLean and a loving brother and uncle.

MCNEILL – Peacefully at home, 1 Woodside, Isle of Gigha, on September 14, 2022, John McNeill, in his 91st year, dearly beloved husband of Christine, much loved dad of Iain and Yvonne, stepfather of Ken, loving grandpa/papa of Lorraine, Hannah, Victoria and Melanie, great-grandpa/papa of Allana, Alexander, Sean, Archie, Angus, Miylah and Mia and a loving brother and uncle.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 14, 2022, surrounded by his family, James Robertson, in his 71st year, The Flat, McCallum Street, Campbeltown. Much loved partner and best friend of Elaine, loving dad of Ian and Karen, beloved granda of Kaitlynne, Connor and Brody and a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and friend to many.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MUNDELL – The family of the late Margaret Mundell would like to thank, most sincerely, all those who expressed sympathy to the family in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to all those friends and neighbours who helped. Rev L. Peden and Elizabeth Ball, for the funeral Service and Mr. J. Weeks for the organ music. Mr. K. Blair for efficient funeral arrangements, and all those who helped serve the funeral tea.

WILSON – Mary, daughter of the late James Wilson would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind words, cards, phone calls, flowers, baking and expressions of sympathy received following her sad loss. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Campbeltown Hospital for the care James received. Thanks to Rev. Chris Holden for an uplifting service, and to the Ardsheil Hotel for a lovely tea. Also, thanks to Rhys and Kenneth Blair for the professional and efficient funeral arrangements. Finally, thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside and to all who lined the route to pay their respects.