Lochgilphead ladies’ club championship
The winners in this year’s Lochgilphead Golf Club ladies’ championship are: Scratch – Kathleen Young, 85 points, beating Jane Hepburn by one stroke; Handicap – Jane Hepburn with 40 points and Eilidh Flanagan second with 37 points.