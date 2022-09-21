Lochgilphead Bowling Club’s champions for 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Sunday saw the ladies playing the finals of the Lochgilphead Bowling Club’s championship.

It was held in a slightly different format to the usual due to having to rearrange dates and battle with the weather.

The first game saw Lynne Milne play Rose MacVicar. Scores were swinging in favour of each player during the game with Rose just edging out Lynne.

The semi-finals line-up was Margaret MacKinnon v Liz Long and Rose v Liz Johnson.

Margaret went ahead early in her game and proved too strong a player for Liz Long.

The match between Rose and Liz Johnson was another tight game which resulted in a draw. An extra end was played with Rose just edging the win.

Margaret was in excellent form and played an absolutely blinder of a game in the final winning comfortably against Rose.

The ladies’ trophy and plaque was presented by the president.

‘Great games played ladies and thanks to all who helped on the day,’ said spokesperson for the club.

At the end of last month the gent’s championship was played for and was won by Alan Guy in a scintillating contest between Alan and Donald Crawford, with the game turning in favour of either player throughout before Alan took the lead.

Runner-up Rose and champion Margaret

Gents' champion Allan Guy