Fèis an Tairbeirt returns in fine form

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Fèis an Tairbeirt ran its first full workshop at Tarbert Academy last Saturday since March 2020.

The traditional music charity’s last outing was just days before the whole country went into a full Covid-19 lockdown.

Last weekend’s participants and tutors all remarked on how great it felt to be back to face-to-face teaching.

The voluntary organisation is funded by Fèisean nan Gàidheal and has been promoting traditional Gaelic music and culture in Mid Argyll and Kintyre since its inception in 2016.

In addition, the organisation has been one of three local groups selected by Tarbert Co-op to benefit from their Community Fund which will help to deliver more workshops as well as online one-to-one lessons.

The next workshop on the calendar is on Saturday November 12 and will feature fiddle, clarsach, guitar, accordion and percussion, as well as workshops in music technology.

Tickets will be available soon on Eventbrite but for more information, email mail@feisantairbeirt.co.uk and look on the group’s Facebook page @FeisAnTairbeirt for upcoming events.

CAPTION:

Volunteers, tutors and participants at Saturday’s Fèis an Tairbeirt workshops at Tarbert Academy. NO_c38feisantairbeirt01