Islanders get stuck in at root, industrial and agricultural show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Gigha held its first Root, Industrial and Agricultural Show in the village hall on Saturday September 3.

Just over 100 exhibits were shown and judged by Gigha’s own Viv Oliver and Joe Teale of Ardminish Stores and June Watson of Stirling.

The hall was packed to capacity with locals and visitors for the coffee afternoon and prize-giving, with a total of £437.42 being raised for the village hall funds.

The prize-winners across the three categories were:

Root section – three potatoes: Kenny McNeill, Kenny McNeill and Susan Allan; three parsnips: Tim Lister and Maggie Lister; three purple top swedes: Tim Lister; three carrots: Fern Lister, Tim Lister and Maggie Lister; three red onions: Tim Lister, Geryl Steininger and Hannah Storie and family; three white onions: Archie Walker, Susan Allan and Tim Lister; three beetroots: Maggie Lister, Tim Lister and Susan Allan; three leeks: Mari Sheriff and family, Hannah Storie and family; one ugly vegetable: Susan Allan, John Martin and Archie Walker; one large potato: Mari Sheriff and family, Malcolm McNeill and Mari Sheriff and family.

Industrial section – Small bottle pink lemonade: Robyn Wright, Finlay Wright and Alex Kirkpatrick; Lemon drizzle cake: Archie Walker/Matthew Sheriff, Hannah Storie and family and Ella Park/Brogan Bannatyne; three squares tiffin: Hannah Storie and family, Finlay Wright and Robyn Wright; four cheese scones: Lily Sheriff/Martha Teale/Lachlin Gibb, Mari Sheriff and family, Hannah Storie and family; small jar beetroot relish: Hannah Storie and family, Chris McNeill and Susan Allan; small jar lemon and lime marmalade: Susan Allan; photo of Gigha: Susan Allan, Dot Wilkieson and Susan Allan; windchime: Archie Walker, Hannah Storie and family and Archie Walker; duck eggs: Mark Dennis; hen eggs: Max Viper, Archie Walker and Geryl Steininger.

Dog section: small dog: Oz, Daisy and Zara; large dog: Yoofi, Ooshka, Ivy and Ash.

Best in show for the dog section was Oz, best in show for the root section was Tim Lister and best in show for the industrial section was Hannah Storie and family.

‘Congratulations to them all and to everyone who took part,’ said an event spokesperson. ‘All cakes and raffle prizes were donated and thanks goes to everyone involved in making the day a great success once again.

‘Plans are already underway for next year’s show.’