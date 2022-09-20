Breast Cancer Care the real winner in Archie Miller Trophy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Twenty-three members and guests arrived at Glenralloch on Saturday September 17 for the Archie Miller Trophy, which is coupled up with the Breast Cancer Care fundraiser.

The Tarbert Golf Glub event played as a scramble hand; five teams of three and two of four to make seven teams in total.

The course was in fantastic condition due to the hard work of Graham and John and all players were looking forward to a good day’s golf.

One team, the Three Amigos consisting of Andrew Henderson, Chris McArthur and Alan Blair, were combining really well and with an outward nine of 29 followed by 31 on the back nine for a total of 60 less five for a winning score of 55.

In second place were Chris Smyth, Mike Harty and Colin Cameron on 57.9.

The real winner was the funds raised for Breast Cancer which amounted to £500 on the day with some other money still to come in.

This Saturday is the September Medal and James Johnson Memorial for the gents.

Chris McArthur, Andrew Henderson and Alan Blair with the Archie Miller Trophy. NO_AA38tarbertgolf01