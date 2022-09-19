Council rejects calls for an inquiry into its school cluster debacle

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The council has refused calls for an independent inquiry into its scrapped school clusters plan.

Argyll and Bute Council’s ‘Collective Leadership Model’ sought to replace head teachers with ‘heads of school’, and cluster schools under an ‘executive head’.

Parent councils, community councils, and the EIS teachers’ union all objected to the model. More than 800 responses were received in a consultation exercise, called Empowering Our Educators, conducted by Argyll and Bute Council and a marketing agency earlier this year.

Last month, in a dramatic u-turn, council officers recommended that elected councillors on the Community Services Committee bin the proposal in its current form.

Since then, there have been calls for an independent inquiry into the debacle, seeking to rebuild trust with parents, and stop it happening again.

In a letter, Iona Community Council urged all elected members ‘to instigate a short-term independent inquiry’, to: ‘assess and review the council’s existing structures, processes and practices when officers propose changes to public services, including how and when these are introduced to the relevant communities so they can be assured of their meaningful involvement prior to officers drawing conclusions about what recommendations they make to elected members, and the level of detail officers then present to elected members in seeking their approval thereafter; consider the timing, substance, balance, objectivity, detail and length of reports presented to elected members; make recommendations as to how they can be improved.’

Iona Community Council continued: ‘An inquiry would be an important constructive step to rebuilding the considerable loss of necessary trust between communities and the council.

‘It would objectively and transparently scrutinise inter alia: how changes to senior school management were conflated with the needs to improve learning and outcomes, and ensure equity of opportunity for youngsters across Argyll and Bute; the approach taken by officers to propose the changes; how and why they reacted negatively to legitimate requests for additional information as to the rationale and evidence from those whose communities would be affected; why the insistence to move ahead of the emerging national agenda, when it was and is still not fully formed.’

It would also scrutinise ‘the cost to the council and ultimately the communities it serves by the insistence of officers to carry on with progressing their model regardless of the level of concern expressed, including through many attempts to obtain information, the appointment of a company in advance of a decision by elected members to accept their recommendations to implement an initial pilot of their model, to market it, not consult, and when instructed by members to consult across the local authority, officers continued to use the same company to attempt to ‘sell’ a single option, non-negotiable proposal’.

Shiona Ruhemann, the coummunity council’s chair, added: ‘It is hard to see how anyone could argue with this focus being a positive, constructive and absolutely critical investment by the council’s leadership to prevent more mishandled policy changes and ‘consultations.’

In response, an Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘We understand, and have listened to, the concerns of our communities about the collective leadership proposals, without the need for an independent inquiry – our Community Services Committee decided against progressing the proposals consulted on.

‘We very much want to develop and deliver our education service with our communities – we are fortunate in Argyll and Bute to have so many people care so much about our education services.

‘We all want the same – a first class education service that sets our children and young people on course for living happy successful and full lives. We will take lessons from this exercise in progressing the future of our education service.’