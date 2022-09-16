TSI launches community directory

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI) ahs orpdcud an online resource to help people find community services they might need.

The new Argyll and Bute Community Directory (ABCD) contains access to more than 1,300 services across the region and more services will be added over the coming months as the community directory grows.

It is being hailed as invaluable not only to those looking for services, but it will also help coordination and avoid duplication which is particularly important during a time of rising costs.

Takki Sulaiman, CEO of the TSI said: ‘Voluntary groups in Argyll and Bute provide a wide range of much-needed services and activities – from singing clubs to foodbanks to activities in community centres.

‘This directory provides a one-stop-shop to find out just what is on offer in every locality.

‘We would like to thank those who have taken the time and worked with our Third Sector Support Advisors to ensure their information is accurate.

‘To make this easier in future we will be adding a self-service function for groups to update their own information live and as services change and grow.’

The site pre-launched to members on September 1.

One member said: ‘It’s easy to search via the map or using the search function. Links follow well, and information and contacts are there where you need them.’

To visit the new community directory, which is fully mobile accessible, you will find it at abcd.scot. Any queries can be sent to info@argylltsi.org.uk.