Thought for the Week, September 16 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Our servant Queen

Although we knew she was 96 and were concerned about how frail she looked as she shook hands with the new prime minister, news of HM The Queen’s death came as a great shock.

As tributes poured in, one word seems to be used more than others – service.

She promised to serve all peoples whose queen she was, irrespective of class, ethnicity, politics or religious beliefs.

She kept her word to be our servant Queen, setting us an exceptional example of faithful devotion to duty, true humanity, selfless humility and generous forgiveness.

Royal watchers also noted that she was our servant Queen because she was the servant of another King – Jesus.

She firmly believed that God had called her to her position of service as Queen, and that it was only with God’s help – something she often asked us to pray that God would give her – that she could fulfil her calling.

Her faith in Jesus, which she shared with us in her Christmas broadcasts, was sincere and genuine.

Hers was a living faith because it was faith in a living Saviour.

Our servant Queen was the servant of King Jesus, the one who came ‘not to be served but to serve’.

It was this that made Elizabeth II gracious, noble, happy and glorious in life and victorious in death.

As we reflect on her service to us, her people, and to Jesus, her King, let us, like her, ‘Fix our eyes on Jesus, the source … of … faith’ (Hebrews 12:2), so that, when we die and stand before God to give an account of how we have lived, we too will hear him say: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! Come and share my joy!’ (Matthew 25:21)

Dr Rodger M Crooks, Free Church of Scotland, Tarbert and Lochgilphead.