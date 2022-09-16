Tarbert crowns ladies’ golf champions

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Golf Club’s ladies championship was contested at Glenralloch last weekend, with beautiful conditions on Saturday followed by a overcast blustery day on Sunday.

In the first round, Sheena Ferguson put herself in a strong position by taking a 12-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.

Angela Vernel did her level best to put pressure on Sheena and clawed back seven shots on Sunday but Sheena held her nerve to take the trophy by five shots.

In the nett trophy competition, Helen Samborek took the honours over Angela Vernel by virtue of a better back nine.

In the club’s gents’ Cairns Christie final, Lewis Preston defeated Andrew Henderson by three and two.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Archie Miller/Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser takes place with an 11am shotgun start.

This event will be played as a scramble and members are asked to turn up with a partner, if possible, and, if not, they will be paired up on the day.

Entry is by donation, and raffle prizes, along with food donations, will be most welcome.