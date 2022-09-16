Scottish Country Dancing in Mid Argyll is 40 years young

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Next year, 2023, is going to be an important year for dancing in Mid Argyll.

The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) will celebrate its centenary and the Mid Argyll Branch will be 40 years young.

In 1923, two keen country dancers, Ysobel Stewart and Jean Milligan, founded the Scottish Country Dance Society.

The ‘Royal’ was added in 1951 when George VI bestowed the title and Her Majesty the Queen was the patron of the society.

The society grew in size over the years and today there are more than 160 branches worldwide.

Ysobel Stewart was born Ysobel Campbell and spent her early life in Inverneill House, just outside Ardrishaig. So Mid Argyll has close connections with the very beginnings of the society.

Sixty years later, in 1963, Marjie Killean applied to the society to affiliate the group of country dancers in Ardrishaig to the RSCDS and the Mid Argyll Branch was formed.

‘We will be celebrating this anniversary at our Spring Dance in March 2023, where we will dance to the wonderful music of Ian Muir and his band,’ said Kim Ritchie, chair of the Mid Argyll branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS).

‘We will welcome dancers from across Argyll and beyond and it would be fantastic to have some new faces from the local area joining us too.

‘So if you would like to give Scottish Country Dancing a go – or if you have danced before and would like to get back into it – why not come and join us?

‘It is great physical and mental exercise, as well as being a very sociable activity….and the music is super.’

‘We meet every Monday evening in Ardrishaig Public Hall. Beginners classes start on September 26 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and the general class follows on until 9.30pm. You don’t need a partner or any special clothing – just a pair of comfortable shoes and a big smile! We would love to see you.’

For more information, please phone Chris on 01880 770027.