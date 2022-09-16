Region’s £35 million boost announced

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll features heavily in local authority spending plans, involving a boost for the area’s infrastructure.

Regenerating Argyll will help attract more people, more jobs and make towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.

That is the message from Argyll and Bute Council after it announced plans to spend £35 million across 18 large-scale projects in the region.

With £5 million of the spending coming from the council’s own coffers, the rest of the money secured through partner organisations and outside funding, in a bid to secure further follow-up investment in Argyll and Bute.

Projects include: the £10 million Conservation Area Regeneration Schemes (CARS) and Townscape Heritage Initiatives (THIs) across Lochgilphead, Dunoon, Rothesay on Bute, and Helensburgh.

Some examples of the council’s spending from the £35 million pot include the Tarbert-Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, totalling £3 million, while works completed include new shoreside facilities and road improvements at Tarbert and Lochgilphead Front Green. £700,000 worth of work to improve Ardrishaig village is currently underway.

Elsewhere, £740,000 in funding for the Southern Hebrides has been sourced from the Scottish Government’s Islands Programme (£740,000) powering 10 Argyll and Bute island projects including in Jura, Islay, Colonsay and Gigha, which includes a new campsite, renewable heating and pier restoration works.

Councillor Robin Currie, the authority’s policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘Ongoing investment is critical for the future economic success of Argyll and Bute. We are committed to delivering regeneration to help the economic recovery of the area, help our small businesses and make Argyll and Bute more investor-ready.

‘Improving our towns and villages as places to live, work and visit will make a lasting difference to the area.

‘There are lots of exciting projects happening and I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work to make this happen.’

Funders for the projects include the Scottish Government, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, LEADER, Sustrans, Scotland Town’s Partnership and grant/in-kind funding.