New primary one pupils for 2022-23

Primary one pupils at Tayvallich Primary School are making themselves at home in the garden

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now
PreviousNext

Primary one pupils at Tayvallich Primary School are making themselves at home in the garden; Clachan Primary School pupils are always ready for the outdoors – even in primary one; two new pupils have started at Kilmodan in Clachan of Glendaruel.