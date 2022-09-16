MOJO preview – Ben Doherty

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 15 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, over the next few weeks the Argyllshire Advertiser will be featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO Argyll festival.

Original musician Ben Doherty from Dunoon is going to be bringing his cool psychedelic folk fusion sounds to the live stage event.

Ben has always had music in him through his family genes as his mother is a keen pianist and his cousin is the legendary Simon Doherty, well-known player and performer.

Ben appropriately started out with piano lessons at the age of 10 before joining his primary school choir, gaining musical experience.

But it wasn’t until joining other older students in a guitar workshop that things really took off for him.

Initially he played drums, joining a band called Threshold, then later Black Light Syndrome where he got a chance at vocals and also learning guitar, happily played small gigs for a while with covers of alternative Rock bands.

It was just after this that Ben, at 16, started to go solo, doing covers but also creating his own original material.

Ben had his biggest gig to date when he was asked to play at a young variety event in the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow where he charmed the audience of over 2,000 people.

Another big event was making it to the semi-finals of the open mic UK gig with one of his inspiring original songs.

At the age of 19 Ben moved to Glasgow where he joined a three-piece indie band called The Props as lead vocalist.

He Built on original workings in a self-confessed Bob Dylan style, playing in many city venues to great feedback.

Recently back home, Ben continues to create new material and plays gigs when he can in Dunoon.

His influences are The Arctic Monkeys, Bob Dylan and The White Stripes amongst many others.

MOJO organiser Dan Griffths said: ‘Ben puts out his own music creativity comfortably as you can feel the confidence he delivers with it; a style that cleverly will appeal to young and old alike and a great act to have in the middle of our live stage show.

‘We can’t wait to see him in action.’

Check out updates /news on Mojo Argyll and also have a look at the artists’ FAcebook pages – and give them a ‘like’.

Look out for more features on the MOJO musicians each week in the Argyllshire Advertiser .

MOJO Argyll is on Saturday October 15. Tickets will be available soon with details to follow shortly on where to get them.

Dunoon singer songwriter Ben Doherty. NO_AA37ben01