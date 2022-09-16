Mirror Visions Ensemble takes MAAA on a musical journey

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Review by Eve Maxwell

On Sunday September 4 Mid Argyll Arts Association kicked its 2022-23 programme of events off with a journey-themed recital by Mirror Visions Ensemble (MVE).

MVE, a group from the US, was founded through a love of exploring music and its connection to the text – initially by looking at the same text set to music by different composers, therefore understanding different interpretations of the poetry. Hence ‘Mirror’ Visions.

Immediately I was excited to see a few of my favourite pieces scattered in amongst the programme for the evening and intrigued to find some composers I’d not had the pleasure of coming across.

The theme, journeys real and imaginary, included but was not exclusive to; train journeys, a mermaid’s invitation on a journey, a trip round the great Barrier Reef, New York City, as well as a few hotel stays.

One piece that had the audience talking was Great Barrier Reef by Gilda Lyons.

This was a truly special moment in which the trio of singers – Jesse Blumberg (baritone), Daniel McGrew (tenor) and Justine Aronson (soprano) – sang unaccompanied, using their voices to do more than just sing but to create an atmosphere and paint a picture of swimming in the ocean.

I also must pick out Deux escargots s’en vont à l’enterrement, a song about two snails travelling to the funeral of a leaf. A humorous little number with great story telling.

Just before the interval we moved from a camp cabaret corner with Tale of the Oyster onto the wide plains of America and golden age Hollywood musicals with the warm He’s Gone Away arrangement by Katherine K Davis.

The second act transported us to hotels and New York finishing with the anthem like American Tune by Paul Simon and lastly Goodbye, My Love / Journey On, a piece from the perspective of a mother left behind, a father going on an expedition and a Jewish immigrant with no choice but to ‘journey on’ sung by all three and accompanied by Alan Darling.

A great start to this year’s events but do make the effort to look out for more of Mid Argyll Arts Association’s programme.

This year there will be more singing and instrumentals as well as Scottish Dance Theatre, Glasgow Phoenix Choir and Illyria Outdoor Theatre Company’s Robin Hood.

Tickets can be bought at the door or online at https://buytickets.at/midargyllartsaassociation