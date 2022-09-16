Micro rugby kicks off to a good start

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A great first session was held last Thursday afternoon for the brand new Micros section of Mid Argyll RFC.

Eighteen future superstars (P1 – P3) turned out with parents/guardians staying on the touch line to watch and encourage them in their first session with coaches Drew Buckley, Lynsey Fyfe and Stuart Charnock.

Drew said: ‘It was a very successful afternoon with a good mix of boys and girls attending which is what we had hoped for.

‘Everyone had a good time and we played adaptive rugby games designed to teach young people the basic skills required to play rugby when they eventually move into the mini section, P4-7.

‘It’s a lot of catching, running and jumping which encourages hand-eye coordination and balance. The idea of Micros rugby is to keep it fun and everyone active.’

She is looking forward to everyone coming again each Thursday 4-5pm. If anyone else would like to give it a go, everyone is welcome.

Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s Micro participants enjoy their first session. NO_AA37microrugby02

Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s newest members, the Micros team, had fin at their first afternoon of training. NO_AA37microrugby01