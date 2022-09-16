Micro rugby kicks off to a good start

Mid Argyll Rugby Club's newest members, the Micros team, had fun at their first afternoon of training. 

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

A great first session was held last Thursday afternoon for the brand new Micros section of Mid Argyll RFC.

Eighteen future superstars (P1 – P3) turned out with parents/guardians  staying on the touch line to watch and encourage them in their first session with coaches Drew Buckley, Lynsey Fyfe and Stuart Charnock.

Drew said: ‘It was a very successful afternoon with a good mix of boys and girls attending which is what we had hoped for.

‘Everyone had a good time and we played adaptive rugby games designed to teach young people the basic skills required to play rugby when they eventually move into the mini section, P4-7.

‘It’s a lot of catching, running and jumping which encourages hand-eye coordination and balance. The idea of Micros rugby is to keep it fun and everyone active.’

She is looking forward to everyone coming again each Thursday 4-5pm. If anyone else would like to give it a go, everyone is welcome.

 

Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s Micro participants enjoy their first session.

Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s Micro participants enjoy their first session. NO_AA37microrugby02

Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s newest members, the Micros team, had fin at their first afternoon of training. NO_AA37microrugby01