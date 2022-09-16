Heron Valley tour turns in at Arrochar

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Energetic trad band Heron Valley bringing their unique sound to Arrochar’s Three Villages Hall this month, as part of their autumn UK tour.

Fans and music lovers will have the chance to hear the group’s signature mix of traditional Scots and original songs in the village by Loch Long, on Saturday, September 24.

With roots in Scottish and Irish traditional music, including traditional Scots song, Scottish piping tunes and Irish banjo, the six-piece group is composed of Abigail Pryde on fiddle and vocals, Keith Morrison on keys, Nick Hamilton on banjo and guitar, Alastair Maclean on bagpipes and whistles, Callum Cronin on bass and guitar, and Darren Brown on drums.

Fiddler and vocalist Abigail said: ‘We are delighted to be bringing our tour to Arrochar this autumn. It’s great to be back on the road again after a tough couple of years and we can’t wait to share our music and make new memories at some fantastic venues.’

Heron Valley’s inception as a folk band began in 2014, after spending the first few years of their musical careers perfecting their craft as a young ceilidh dance band.

In 2015 the band released their first single and music video, a set of tunes, Pressed for Time, and a year later they released their second single and video Home.

From this, the band set off to the USA and EU and continued to release more music including their debut album Roam, singles Take You There and Springburn, Just Shy of Ireland, and EP Erie Storm.

The band will tour elsewhere in Argyll, at Colonsay’s Ceòl Cholasa festival, next Thursday, September 15.

To catch Heron Valley on tour at the Three Villages Hall, Arrochar on Saturday September 24, 2022, visit www.heronvalleyband.com/tour.