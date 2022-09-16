From our Files – 16.9.22

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

2012: Ian Macintyre, The Scottish Salmon Company’s south production manager, shows John Sergeant how he carries out health checks on the fish

2002: The tiny village of Skipness must be full of very fit and healthy people.

At the weekend 47 of them raised more than £500 to help buy a defibrillator for the village. It would be particularly useful in a village such as Skipness that is far away from the nearest ambulance station. Runners in the sponsored race had to change their course at the last minute due to the torrential rain, but they all still had a great time and ran well.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, September 14, 2012

HEADING: Hunt on for copper thieves

The hunt is on to find thieves who stole £5000 worth of copper piping from a community wind farm.

The theft from Allt Dearg community wind farm at Stronachullin saw thieves break into a locked storage unit and take rolls of copper between 6 pm on Saturday and 7 am on Sunday morning.

The high value theft, unusual for the Mid Argyll area, was from Scottish Southern Energy (SSE) storage units; the company is currently working to connect the community wind farm to the national grid.

James Lithgow from Alt Doug Community Wind Farmers said the theft would not disrupt plans to have the wind farm producing energy and money for the local community by the end of the year.

Speaking to The Advertiser on Wednesday, Mr Lithgow said: ‘It is very sad that it should happen and it is the first incident of its kind here.

‘It won’t delay us but everyone is a bit upset about it to be honest because we are so close to the end.’

Explaining there is a nationwide problem with the theft of copper because of its high market value, Mr Lithgow added: ‘I should say that the police have been very vigilant; they have known this is a problem all over and they have been swinging by frequently.’

Edward Laughton of Ardrishaig Community Trust, which owns a share of the wind farm said: ‘On behalf of the community we are extremely annoyed and hurt that we have been targeted in this way as a community wind farm. I am absolutely annoyed and upset that this could happen in this rural part of Mid Argyll.’

A spokesman for SSE said: ‘We are working closely with the police to help with their enquiries and we would urge anyone with any information to contact the police immediately.



HEADING: Loch Fyne very fine says broadcaster

Loch Fyne and the Crinan Canal again lit up people’s TV screens as the BBC’s The One Show celebrated the joy of the British coast last week.

The show saw veteran broadcaster John Sergeant sail across Loch Fyne from Tarbert to Ardrishaig and along the Crinan Canal, stopping off at a fish farm along the way.

Marking Mid Argyll’s history with fishing, John visited Tarbert Fish Quay and spent time with the Scottish Salmon Company’s Ian Macintyre at one of the company’s Loch Fyne sites. Iain said: It gave us the chance to show off an industry we are proud of and is very important to the West Coast and islands of Scotland. John Sergeant also spent time with Ardrishaig Harbour Master Alec Howie.

John said: ‘For people like me who arrive on boats Loch Fyne’s special attraction is the Crinan Canal, a marvel of 18th-century civil engineering.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, September 13, 2002

HEADING: Beaver rumours scorched by Scottish Executive

Rumours that the Scottish Executive has said no to plans to reintroduce the European beaver to Knapdale are false Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) said this week.

Press officer Nancy Fraser said: ‘We can categorically state that the Scottish Executive has not given a response.’

Because the beaver is an extinct species, SNH needs to get a licence to return them to the wild in Scotland.

The application for a licence, along with background information and details of local and national consultations, was submitted to the Scottish Executive in January.

SNH is still waiting for a decision.

A Scottish Executive spokesman confirmed this on Monday saying: ‘The application is still with ministers.’

He said he could not estimate when a response would be given.

‘The Scottish executive will have the final say,’ said Miss Fraser.

‘If they say yes then we can do things like build quarantine facilities and go out to Norway and catch the beavers and put them in quarantine for six months.’

She explained that SNH had hoped to bring the beavers to Scotland this autumn.

‘But even if they give us an answer tomorrow we don’t have time to do that now.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, September 17, 1982

HEADING: More cash grants?

Although there is at present no cash available for housing improvement grants in Argyll and Bute, the council is hopeful that more money will shortly become available from the government, and in the meantime they will welcome any applications, which will be processed to avoid an administrative backlog when the cash is available.

Argyll and Bute District Council has already spent all the cash available for housing repair and improvement grants, but following a meeting with a Scottish Office minister last week, they are hopeful that more cash will be provided by the government soon.

And in the meantime applications for such grants will still be accepted by the council.

The Scottish Office Minister for Home Affairs Mr Allan Stewart, who was visiting the island of Tiree last week, heard council representatives ask for extra cash for the grants program.

The council chairman of housing Councillor Noel Faccenda said after the meeting: ‘Mr Stewart was obviously very sympathetic to the case we put to him and although the minister was unable to give us a specific comments he promised to let us have a decision in four weeks.’

And Mr Stewart described the council as a textbook example of a local authority in the country and a victim of their own success.

Argyll and Bute District Council’s housing committee were told at the meeting last month that the money has run out for the scheme, largely due to the success of the government’s publicity drive to encourage people to apply for grants.

The members were told at the time that an immediate sum of £500,000 will be needed to cover the work already in progress while an estimate for cash needed before the end of the year indicated that the same amount would be required again.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday September 11, 1968

HEADING: Oil will heat Argyll schools

Coal too expensive, decides committee

Ignoring pleas to help the Argyllshire coal industry, the county education committee last week decided to use oil to heat new schools at Lochgilphead and Campbeltown.

Provost AP McGrory, Campbeltown, had pressed for the use of coal from Argyll Colliery at Machrihanish to heat the new schools. He said that the colliery was in grave danger of closing if a bigger market could not be found for its product.

If the mine closed it would cause widespread unemployment in South Kintyre.

But Mr RW Tocher, the county architect, told the committee that he had taken the matter up with a firm of consultant engineers who, in their report, had come down heavily on the side of oil.

Not only was it cleaner and laboursaving but the cost was much lower.

A coal boiler would cost £6,750 as compared to £3,796 for an oil installation.

While members sympathised with the predicament of Campbeltown they had a little doubt that the only fuel they could choose was oil.

One member from Islay said that he had converted his coal burning boilers to oil and, despite the high charge for delivery, the oil was only costing one-third of the price of coal.