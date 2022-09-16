For whom the bell tolls

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

By Ewan Halley

History was marked last week at Inveraray bell tower, after the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II … and primary school pupils from the Royal Burgh were there to witness it.

According to protocol, church bells should be rung to mark the death of a monarch.

Bell-ringers Martin Mellor from Tayvallich and Ian Stark from Edinburgh were honoured to ring at Inveraray by tolling the heaviest bell in the tower for an hour from noon on Friday September 9, the day after the Queen’s death.

The bell tower is next door to the primary school, so the children of class P5–P7 were invited to come and watch.

The youngsters were fascinated to see the bell rope moving up and down, and to then climb further up the tower’s spiral staircase to the belfry observation window to watch the movement of the bell.

They couldn’t wait to tell their schoolmates in P1–P4 all about it at that afternoon’s assembly.

One of the children was even able to say that a relative of hers had helped to build the tower.

The tenor bell that was being tolled weighs in at 42 cwt (more than two metric tons), and the children had great fun working out how many of them it would take to match the weight of the bell.

Answer: about 50 – more than the combined weight of all the children in the school.

The following day, all 10 of the bells were rung to a method called Cambridge Surprise Royal to celebrate the proclamation of King Charles III.

Inveraray bell tower was built as a memorial to soldiers from clan Campbell who died in the First World War.

The bells are rung monthly by visiting bell-ringers, and each July sees the Inveraray Ringing Festival, enjoyed by campanologists from the world over.

The tower is open seasonally to the public – the 2022 season has just ended – when locals and tourists can appreciate the impressive sight of the bells themselves, as well as the spectacular views from the battlements over the town up and down Loch Fyne and beyond. inveraraybelltower.co.uk

Raising the tenor bell before tolling it to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Judith Stark.

Children from P5–P7 at Inveraray Primary School came to the tower to see the ringing. Photograph: Judith Stark.