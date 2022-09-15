‘The Queen loved remoteness’: holidays on Gigha, Islay, Jura and Colonsay

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Every summer, the HMS Britannia would anchor off the Isle of Colonsay, where the Royal family would picnic on Loch Staosnaig beach, the best shelter on the east of the island, with views to Jura beyond. Today it is known as Queen’s Bay.

‘The Queen loved remoteness,’ a former servant of the royal household, Paul Burrell, told a documentary, The Royals on Holiday. ‘Sitting on a beach in Colonsay with a burnt sausage is the Queen’s idea of heaven.’

Other royal favourites in the Hebrides included the islands of Mull and Tiree. During the Queen’s summer cruise in August 1958, The Campbeltown Courier reported that HM Queen went ashore for a picnic on Jura.

‘A launch was lowered from Britannia. It sped towards other motor boats which had followed Britannia into Loch Tarbert.

‘On board the launch was one of the Queen’s detectives. He told the sightseers: ‘will you please go away. The Queen will not go ashore if you stay.’

‘The sightseers left at once…And later the royal party set off with picnic baskets, cameras and beach gear. They landed at a tiny jetty and made their way to a sandy beach almost surrounded by towering cliffs.’

In 2006, the Queen began a week-long Hebridean cruise on a converted CalMac ferry to celebrate her 80th birthday with members of her family.

Embarking on her first Hebridean cruise since the Royal Yacht Britannia was decommissioned in 1997, she donned trousers and a headscarf – only the second time she has worn trousers in public during her reign.

In keeping with her informal departure, it was a dressed-down Queen who boarded the luxury ship, the Oban-based Hebridean Princess, on Islay.

July 2006 was one of two occasions when the Royal family chartered the Hebridean Princess; they did so again in the summer of 2010. The holiday harked back to the days of the Royal Yacht Britannia, and the family’s trips ashore to secluded beaches, often for picnics or barbecues.

The Royal family joined the ship at Port Ellen after arriving at Islay Airport on an aircraft of the Royal Squadron. The Queen was relaxed and happy as she chatted to the crowd before the start of the cruise.

The route was kept a closely guarded secret. According to an episode of BBC Countryfile, many island residents were surprised by a very special guest.

The day had started out much the same as any other for island shopkeeper Russell Town, one report recounts. He had sorted the morning newspapers and dealt with the usual trickle of early customers. And then Princess Anne popped by to ask if he could give the Queen a lift.

Mr Town, the only shopkeeper on Gigha, was happy to oblige, once he got over the shock. Twenty minutes later he found himself collecting the Queen, and ferrying her to Achamore Gardens in his Peugeot people carrier.

He said: ‘It was just so bizarre. One minute I was serving in the shop and the next I was sitting next to the most famous woman in the world.’

Mr Town was working at his store in Ardminish when he spotted Princess Anne outside on a push bike. She walked in and asked if he knew of a village taxi which could take the Queen from Eilean Garbh beach three miles away to Achamore Gardens.

When he explained there were no taxis on Gigha, she asked if he could possibly help. So 20 minutes later Mr Town picked up the Queen from Eilean Garbh beach, a stopping point on the royal summer cruise, and took her to the gardens.

‘When I said Gigha didn’t have a taxi service the Princess asked, “Any chance of a lift?”

‘I still can’t believe it – it’s quite amazing. I picked up three of them, the Queen, her lady-in-waiting and Princess Anne, who had cycled back to the ship by this time.

‘The Queen was lovely. I thought I would give her a bit of peace and remained quiet but she was a real chatterbox.

‘As soon as she got into the people carrier, she took off her headscarf and started asking me lots of questions about my family, about the local sights and about life since the community bought it from the landowner.

‘When I saw my daughter at the side of the road and pointed her out, the Queen waved at her. People on the island knew she was here and were all waving at her as we passed by.

‘She is very down to earth. I didn’t realise just how nice a person she is.’

Caption: This is a very rare photograph of HM Queen; apart from when riding, the Queen was seldom seen in public wearing trousers.