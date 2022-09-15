That famous Oban Times photograph, signed Elizabeth R

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

On the day of HM Queen and the Duke’s visit to Oban in 1956, the storm was so fierce that the only way to get them back to HMS Britannia was for the Royal Yacht to shelter in the Sound of Kerrera, and the Royal Barge to make for the Kerrera slip.

In the journalistic style of the day The Oban Times did not mention itself by name but simply said: ‘Hearing of the change of plans a press car led the way followed by one or two private cars, to arrive at the ferry some five minutes before the royal party.

‘Spectators made a desperate effort to clear away the litter of fish boxes, oil drums and bits of farm machinery that were blocking the head of the 15-foot slip.

‘There was not time to make everything tidy but at least a passageway was cleared by the time the royal car arrived.

‘The barge now came alongside while two sailors, one up to his knees in water, fought to keep the boat from smashing against the slip, several fish boxes were brought down and quickly built into steps so that the royal party could board more easily.

‘Finally came Her Majesty, serene and unruffled in spite of the wind and the rain, using the rather precarious fish box steps and taking the proffered hand of a press man who was standing at the side, she stepped on board followed by the Duke who was anxiously watching the behaviour of the boat as it buffeted against the rough stone slip.

‘As the Queen and the Duke got on board they turned and smilingly waved to the small group of happy and cheering people on the roadway; the order was given to cast off, the sailors jumped aboard, the Duke shouted a farewell and the barge moved down the Sound of Kerrera to rejoin the Britannia.’

The bald-headed man, second left, arm raised is Alan Cameron, editor and owner of The Oban Times.

OT_T37_Queen’s visit in 1956_01_That famous Oban Times photograph