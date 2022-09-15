Queen sparks up Cruachan Power Station in 1965

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

‘A great co operative effort’ was the description applied by the Queen when, in the vast underground machine hall in the heart of Ben Cruachan, she inaugurated the £24million Loch Awe project by pulling a lever which set in motion the first of the four generators of the Cruachan pumped storage section.

Her Majesty also praised ‘the imagination of those who conceived the project, the invention and skill of those who planned its layout, and devised its machinery’.

Work began on the Loch Awe project in 1959; the Nant and Inverawe hydro-electric stations had been up and running for two years before the big day when the pumped storage scheme at Cruachan was opened.

The royal train arrived at Dalmally to crowds of well wishers in October 1965.

The visit included a trip across the dam and a visit to the power station at Inverawe before rejoining the royal train at Taynuilt.

‘Local Boy Scouts, Girl Guides and Brownies waited to give her a rousing send off.

Greeted by Mr William Skea, the 34-year-old stationmaster, the Queen asked if Taynuilt was scheduled for closure only to be assured that the station would not be affected by limited closures on the line.

‘The Queen, who turned to wave to the children, told Mr Skea that she had had a ‘pleasant’ day, remarking that it was nice to see the children there.’

At the start of the Queen’s reign much of the Highlands and Islands were without mains electricity; in some more remote spots on islands and the mainland mains electric did not arrive until the early 1970s.

The Queen opening Cruachan Power Station in October 1965.

The Queen smiles goodbye as she leaves Taynuilt after inaugurating the Loch Awe hydro-electric scheme.