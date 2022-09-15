Queen braved 60mph gale to land on Mull

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

‘What a welcome the Mull folks gave to the smiling Queen, who had insisted on landing despite the soaking she had received in Oban that morning,’ reads The Oban Times report from August 1956.

‘As the launch drew in to the jetty a great cheer went up from the drenched crowd. The Queen, in a sky blue raincoat and hood, stood up in the launch at the bottom of the steep jetty. Stepping off the boat she gave a little cry as she clutched the dripping icy cold rail with her hand.

‘The Duke bare-headed and in a macintosh tightly buttoned up to the neck, followed nimbly behind, while after him came Princess Margaret wearing a green raincoat with a hood. As the Queen and the Duke got into the first car the Duke asked, ‘Shall I drive dear?’ So the police chauffeur had to squeeze out of the driving seat of the waiting Hillman coupe.

The gale – the worse August storm for many years in Argyll – threw the carefully planned official programme into chaos. To make up for lost time the visit to Duart Castle was only 25 minutes.

‘The lovely lunch, cold lobster and salmon (Loch Scridan) lamb cutlets (Lismore) with broad beans, peas and potatoes; cold lamb, cold beef, (Scottish) Argyll strawberries and crème brulée with Argyll strawberries and raspberries had to be missed.’

A huge disappointment, we reported, for cook Florrie MacColl of Achnadroit Farm and Chrissie Robb from Lochdon who was to have waited on the Queen’s table.

The weather was still wild: ‘At the castle a hurricane was blowing and as the Royal party left, the Queen was half-blown down the steps leading from the castle. But she was clearly enjoying herself.’

And even when the Royal party left Tobermory at the end of the visit it was still too rough to lower a gangplank. ‘So the Royal Party remained in their barge while it was hoisted into davits aboard the yacht.’

Sir Charles H.F. Maclean of Duart, Lord Lieutenant of Argyll, clutches his cap tightly as he escorts Her Majesty up the stone jetty at Craignure. The Royal party crossed from the HMS Britannia in a 60mph gale. In the background is the flagpole which was blown down by the driving winds.