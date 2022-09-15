His Majesty has a soft spot for Islay whiskies

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

King Charles III has long been known to have a fondness for Islay whiskies.

On three visits between 1994 and 2015 as the Lord of the Isles and the Duke of Rothesay, the then prince took in at least two distilleries – but one of them was always Laphroiag Distillery, near Port Ellen on the south of the island.

The first occasion was in 1994, when he famously overshot the runway after landing the Queen’s Flight at Islay Airport. No-one was injured but there was substantial damage to the plane. He gave up his private pilot’s licence a year later.

It was in 1994 that Laphroiag was awarded the Royal Warrant, given to suppliers of goods or services to the royal households.

His second visit was during a tour to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2008 and he returned again in 2015, when the distillery celebrated its 200th anniversary.

While there Prince Charles unveiled a commemorative plaque.

While enjoying his visits to the island’s distilleries, the royal visitor also made sure he had time to visit various schools on the island, chatting to the youngsters there.