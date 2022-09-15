Hebrides rolled out the tweed carpet for Queen’s tour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ever wondered why Queen Elizabeth fell in love with Scotland’s Highlands and Islands? Perhaps The Oban Times has known all along.

‘The note of informality which had been struck, willy nilly, during the storm at Oban and Mull, was repeated on Skye and the royal tour of the island was as much a happy family outing as a formal royal visit.’

On the island the Duke of Edinburgh drove a blue open Hillman Convertible with the Queen beside him, from Kyleakin to Portree, driving fast along the deserted parts, slowing down to coast past sheep and go round a Highland bull which had wandered onto the road, and going slowly, too, past groups of crofters and children who had walked or ridden on ponies to vantage points along the route.’

We reported that at times the queue for the Kyle ferry was more than 100 cars as people travelled to the island to see the Royals.

‘Exiles living in the distant parts of the country made a point of getting home for the great occasion.’

‘After Portree the royal party drove on to Dunvegan through flag-bedecked Carbost, Skeabost and Edinbane.’

There was an archway of purple heather at Dunvegan village.

‘At the castle home of the MacLeods for over 700 years, Dame Flora MacLeod, wearing a skirt of dress MacLeod of Skye and Harris was waiting to welcome her guests, while Mr John Gordon, piper to the Gordon family, stood on the battlements playing the slow march, Skye Gathering.’

Members of the clan from around the world were for a week of celebrations at the castle.

Stornoway Town Council presented the Queen with a ‘cutage’ – the knife used by fisher-girls for gutting herring. The knife had a gold blade and a handle of Scottish oak. The gift, intended to be used as a paper knife, was handed over by Councillor Mrs A Urquhart.

When the Queen visited Harris on August 17, a roll of Harris Tweed replaced the traditional red carpet. It lead up to the door of one of the island weavers whom the Queen saw at work making the world-famous Harris Tweed.

OT_T37_Queen arrives at Kyleakin_01_Skye_1956

The Hon Miss Janet Macdonald, daughter of the Lord Lieutenant of Inverness-shire, Lord Macdonald, and Lady Macdonald, presents Her Majesty with a bouquet as she lands at Kyleakin, while Princess Margaret, Mr James Stuart, Secretary of State for Scotland, the Duke and Janet’s brother Geoffrey look on.

OT_T37_Queen in Portree_02_Skye_1956

Presentations were made at Portree to all three members of the royal party.