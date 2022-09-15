Celebrating ancient Argyll

Visitors to Achnabreac Forest in Kilmartin Glen travelled back in time to find out about the life and times of ancient Argyll KG_T37_AncientArgyllleatherworkers

A week-long celebration of ancient Argyll culminated in a weekend of time-travelling for visitors to a forest near Kilmartin.

Thanks to Lottery funding and Kilmartin Museum, a gathering of experimental archaeologists coming from all over Britain set up a re-enactment camp in Achnabreac Forest to show how pre-historic ancestors crafted their life essentials – from pots to animal skin shoes and lots more.

Sam Watkiss, four, trying on a goatskin hat at Kilmartin Museum’s re-enactment camp with mum Anna from Lochgair. KG_T37_AncientArgyllgoathat
A detailed replica of a jet necklace discovered during the Victorian era excavation of an early bronze age burial site. KG_T37_AncientArgylljewellerymaker
Renowned flint knapper and archaeological interpreter Dr James Dilley. KG_T37_AncientArgyllflinknapper
Visitors to the weekend’s re-enactment camp went on a voyage of discovery back in time thanks to lottery players who helped fund the event celebrating Ancient Argyll. KG_T37_AncientArgyllaudience
Graham Taylor of Potted History demonstrating ancient pottery techniques. KG_T37_AncientArgyllpotter
Simon and Maria O’Dwyer from Ancient Music Ireland proclaiming the new King, His Majesty King Charles III, in a way of old. KG_T37_AncientArgyllkingsproclamation

 

Prehistoric cooking with Caroline Nicolay of Pario Gallico. KG_T37_AncientArgyllcook
Tarbert Academy pupils flintkanpping with the experts
NO_T37_TarbertAcademypupilsflintknapping

The event even included a proclamation to welcome the new king, His Majesty King Charles III.

Simon and Maria O’Dwyer of Ancient Music Ireland stood above some of the forest’s rock art using cattle horn trumpets to mark the start of a new royal era. Simon had also heralded in the opening of the Kilmartin Museum, in 1997.

Visitors to the weekend camp were still able to see replicas of actual pots found in burial chambers in Kilmartin Glen’s Glebe cairn, as well as a fascinating copy of an intricate and black-beaded jet necklace discovered by the Victorians when they excavated a woman’s early bronze age burial at Poltalloch.

Renowned flintknapper and experimental archaeologist Dr James Dilley travelled up from south of Cambridge to join in the week’s events, which included workshops for adults and for school children, and even a pre-historic banquet.

‘I’ve known about Kilmartin Glen and its treasures for many years so it’s wonderful to be here,’ he said.

‘The week has been a massive success. Tapping into this kind of community engagement in this way, running hands-on workshops and the re-enactment camp, is a huge factor in getting people interested in the past.’

Prehistoric cooking with Caroline Nicolay of Pario Gallico, who also cooked the themed-feast for guests at Craignish Hall on the Friday, was at the weekend’s camp to give visitors a real taste of what used to be on ancestors’ menus.

She was joined by other archaeological interpreters, including Graham Taylor of Potted History demonstrating ancient pottery techniques, neolithic weaving and fabrics expert Sally Pointer, and leatherworker Pictavia Leather, which is based in Perth.

Kilmartin Museum’s head of collections Dr Sharon Webb said the re-enactors had come from all over Britain to be part of the week’s events showcasing just how ‘ingenious’ pre-historic people were.

‘We’re on track to reopen the museum after its redevelopment in the spring of next year when we’ll be able to show off a lot more of our collections, putting them on display and putting Kilmartin Glen even more on the world map,’ she said.

 