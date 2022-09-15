Celebrating ancient Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A week-long celebration of ancient Argyll culminated in a weekend of time-travelling for visitors to a forest near Kilmartin.

Thanks to Lottery funding and Kilmartin Museum, a gathering of experimental archaeologists coming from all over Britain set up a re-enactment camp in Achnabreac Forest to show how pre-historic ancestors crafted their life essentials – from pots to animal skin shoes and lots more.

The event even included a proclamation to welcome the new king, His Majesty King Charles III.

Simon and Maria O’Dwyer of Ancient Music Ireland stood above some of the forest’s rock art using cattle horn trumpets to mark the start of a new royal era. Simon had also heralded in the opening of the Kilmartin Museum, in 1997.

Visitors to the weekend camp were still able to see replicas of actual pots found in burial chambers in Kilmartin Glen’s Glebe cairn, as well as a fascinating copy of an intricate and black-beaded jet necklace discovered by the Victorians when they excavated a woman’s early bronze age burial at Poltalloch.

Renowned flintknapper and experimental archaeologist Dr James Dilley travelled up from south of Cambridge to join in the week’s events, which included workshops for adults and for school children, and even a pre-historic banquet.

‘I’ve known about Kilmartin Glen and its treasures for many years so it’s wonderful to be here,’ he said.

‘The week has been a massive success. Tapping into this kind of community engagement in this way, running hands-on workshops and the re-enactment camp, is a huge factor in getting people interested in the past.’

Prehistoric cooking with Caroline Nicolay of Pario Gallico, who also cooked the themed-feast for guests at Craignish Hall on the Friday, was at the weekend’s camp to give visitors a real taste of what used to be on ancestors’ menus.

She was joined by other archaeological interpreters, including Graham Taylor of Potted History demonstrating ancient pottery techniques, neolithic weaving and fabrics expert Sally Pointer, and leatherworker Pictavia Leather, which is based in Perth.

Kilmartin Museum’s head of collections Dr Sharon Webb said the re-enactors had come from all over Britain to be part of the week’s events showcasing just how ‘ingenious’ pre-historic people were.

‘We’re on track to reopen the museum after its redevelopment in the spring of next year when we’ll be able to show off a lot more of our collections, putting them on display and putting Kilmartin Glen even more on the world map,’ she said.