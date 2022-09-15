Bar heaters dried out drenched Queen in Oban

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

On the two official visits HM Queen Elizabeth made to Oban she experienced both extremes of West Highland weather.

On her first in 1956 was a storm so fierce it sent the Royal Yacht Britannia running for shelter, leaving the young monarch with her shoes off, drying her feet in front of an electric fire in the Municipal Buildings before climbing over a make-shift pile of fish boxes to board the Royal Barge.

The second visit in 1995 saw the weather redeem itself with a gloriously sunny day, with Oban Bay and the town looking at their finest.

A photograph of that stormy day, in August 1956, hangs in pride of place in The Oban Times offices to this day, signed by both HM Queen and Prince Philip.

The week before the big visit our edition was full of itinerary planned for the Royal party; of pipe bands, bunting, bouquets, inspecting the county battalion and listening to massed Gaelic choirs but the weather had other plans as our next edition reported…

‘Suddenly, as the Queen stood in front of the guard waiting to begin the inspection, the full fury of the storm broke.

‘The wind which had been blowing from the east suddenly veered to the west and rose to force seven. Within seconds the Bay was a raging sea.

‘Through the torrential rain the Britannia, caught by the gale-force wind appeared to be dragging her anchor, while the Orwell (escort vessel) which was lying off Kerrera, flashed a message that she was moving out of the Bay.

‘Small yachts and motor boats desperately made for the shelter of Kerrera or the lee of the North Pier. And a few minutes later, the Britannia, hardly visible through the mist and rain, hauled up her anchor and moved towards the entrance to the Bay.’

The deluge lasted for two hours. The massed choirs planned for the Argyllshire Gathering Ground got drenched and even the Oban and City of Glasgow Police Pipe Bands had to admit defeat. The dais had to be abandoned as the tarpaulin covering above filled with water and overflowed.

The usual presentations and handshakes followed back at the Municipal Chambers; the only part of the itinerary that went to plan.

Getting back to Britannia was just as problematical. The Duke suggested they all go back to the chambers ‘for a cup of tea or something’ and the Royal car returned to Albany Street ‘with a-dozen wet policemen providing an escort by running along behind it’.

‘The Queen, already drenched, but smiling implacably could not help stepping into the water as she alighted from the car, with rain gurgling over the red carpet on the pavement.’

‘The Queen was asked by Mrs Calderwood (wife of the Provost) if she would like some tea and a biscuit. ‘Oh yes,’ replied the Queen. Three electric fires were produced by the caretaker and switched on, and the Queen seated herself, took off her shoes and dried her feet by the fire.

‘Mrs Calderwood then asked if the Queen would like her to get another pair of shoes from a nearby shop, but the Queen graciously said that she would be alright. While the royal visitors waited in the council chamber the Lord Lieutenant, officials of the royal entourage, and Provost Calderwood conferred about a suitable point for embarking the Queen.

‘From the Municipal Buildings a line was put through to the Britannia and those on board kept informed of events on shore. On the suggestion of the Provost it was agreed that an attempt should be made to get the Queen and the Duke on board the Royal Barge at the Kerrera slip.’

OT_T37_Regentwalkpast1956

The Queen, sheltered by an umbrella, walks along Oban’s Esplanade on her tour of Scotland in 1956.