Announcements – September 16, 2022

BIRTH

MCPHEE – Alasdair and Suzanne are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Louis James, on August 22, 2022 at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, Glasgow. A brother for Isla. Grandparents Alasdair and Fiona, Logan and Frances are thrilled.

RALSTON – Kenny and Alison are delighted to announce the long awaited birth of their son Duncan Robert on August 13, 2022. A fourth grandchild for Irene and the late Bobby Millar and Catherine and Matthew Ralston. A little miracle who will be cherished.

DEATH

BARKER – On September 13, 2022, peacefully at home, Douglas Cameron Barker, in his 90th year, beloved husband of Valerie and much loved father of Lorna, Guy, Anna and Vivienne and a dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church on Saturday, September, 24 at 12pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Red Cross. A private cremation will take place at Cardross Crematorium at a later date.

BUTEL – Ann Jane Gillies Sneddon. Passed away peacefully at York Hospital on September 4, 2022 aged 70 years. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday, September 28, at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu to Cats Protection.

MACKELVIE – Evelyn Anne. It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn on August 23, 2022, aged 78. Much loved by sister-in-law Jean, devoted aunt (Auntie E) to Alison, the late Andrew, David and Nicola. Caring great-aunt to Victoria, Charlotte, Laura, Rio, Cam and Dotty. Beloved sister to the late Alastair and Dorothy. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Service to take place at Worcester Crematorium on Wednesday, September 21, at 10am. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to RNLI Campbeltown Branch.

SHAW – Peacefully at home, Shalimar, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown, on September 8, 2022, Catherine Taylor Nimmo (Renee) in her 93rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Donald McCallum Shaw, much loved mum of Kathleen, Donald and Alan, respected mother-in-law of Ilene and loving granny to Amy, Nadia, Susan and Alexander. Renee’s funeral will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 11am in the Lorne and Lowland Parish church and thereafter to Kilkerran cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.40am Travelling up Longrow, onto Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Renee along the route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne and Lowland Parish church.

WILSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, with his daughter by his side, on September 7, 2022, James Hall Wilson, in his 91st year, Chenaniah, Tomaig Road, Campbeltown, and formerly of Brecklate Farm, Southend, dearly beloved husband of the late Evelyn Louise Wilson, much loved dad of Mary Marjory Wilson and a loving brother and uncle.

MEMORIAM

RUSSELL – In loving memory of Douglas Muir Russell who passed away on September 16, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret Watson, much loved dad of Craig, Angela and Darlene, loving grandpa of Douglas, Ciaran, Rashan, Michelle and Mikaela and a loving papa to Caitlin.

Always loved and forever in our thoughts xxxx

SARGENT – Treasured memories of our mum and gran, Senga, died September 18, 2014.

You are always in our thoughts,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot touch your hand,

We know you are by our side.

– Senga, Billy and family.

acknowledgement

MCLEAN – Donald, Rhona and family would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes following the sad loss of Donald. Special thanks to everyone at Muasdale surgery for the care and attention given to Donald over the many years and to Maggie Wilkieson for all her care and support. Thanks to Marion McDonald for the lovely and very fitting service for Donald. Thanks to Campbeltown Bowling Club and Argyll Bakeries for the lovely tea afterwards. Thanks also to Kenny and Rhys Blair for their professional and efficient funeral arrangements. Finally, heartfelt thanks to everyone who came along to the church and graveside and to all those who paid their respects along the way to the cemetery. The sum of £2,015.10 was raised for the Mairi Semple fund.