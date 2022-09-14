Royal Mail workers strike for better pay as cost of living soars

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Royal Mail workers formed a picket line outside delivery offices in Oban and Lochgilphead in a third day of strikes calling for better pay and conditions in the face of spiralling inflation, on Thursday September 8.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II that afternoon, a fourth day of industrial action for Friday September 9 was called off.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents Royal Mail Group workers, said: ‘Out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.’

A meeting was held on Monday to discuss the next steps for the strike action on September 30 and October 1.

More than 115,000 postal workers across the UK, including 14,500 in Scotland, are taking part in the biggest strike of summer so far, to demand a ‘dignified, proper pay rise’.

The CWU is demanding that Royal Mail Group ‘make an adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for our members.

‘However, the management of Royal Mail Group decided to impose a two per cent pay rise on its employees through executive action, those same employees who were given key worker status at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘In an economic climate where inflation has soared to 11.7 per cent, the imposition would lead to a dramatic reduction in workers’ living standards.’

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: ‘We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

‘When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.’

The day before the Queen’s passing, a Royal Mail spokesperson said on September 7: ‘We apologise for the impact the CWU’s industrial action is having on our customers.

‘[Last] week, the CWU finally agreed to Royal Mail’s request to meet at the most senior level to decide on a way forward on the industrial dispute. Rather than engage on the need for change, the CWU restated their demands to retain the current outdated working practices, which includes working fewer hours for more pay.

‘The CWU’s approach is setting us on a perilous path. Royal Mail is losing £1million a day, and strike action has weakened our financial position. Further strikes will make it weaker still. Without meaningful engagement on the change that is needed from the CWU, the position of the company will worsen and put jobs at risk.

‘We remain ready to talk with the CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action and prevent further inconvenience for customers. But any talks must be about both change and pay. Change is the route to higher pay.’