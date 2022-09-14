Police files – 16.9.22

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Cannabis

About 10.30pm on Friday September 9 at Wallace Way, Lochgilphead, police were called to a report of drug use at a house in the area. A property was identified and two women (21 and 23 years) were located inside with allegedly seven grams of cannabis, which was seized and both parties have been charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Wilful fire raising

About 7pm on Thursday September 8, at Whitegate Road, Lochgilphead, firefighters attended the old primary school. Unknown person allegedly set light to a wooden unit in the building that had caused damage to the roof, risking the building setting alight. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting Crime Reference LB00770922.

Possession of a controlled substance

About 9.30pm on Saturday September 10 at Union Street, Lochgilphead, police officers on patrol had cause to stop and search a male under Misuse of Drugs Act powers. The 38-year-old was found to be in possession of a small amount of a cannabis and was charged with the offence and received a Recorded Police Warning