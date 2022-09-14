NHS Highland confirms public holiday on September 19 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Scottish Government has given NHS Highland discretion to decide what key services can operate on Monday September 19, the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen and an exceptional bank holiday.

NHS Highland has decided to do this based on an assessment of risk, time criticality, availability of staffing and the preference of our patients.

Pam Dudek, NHS Highland chief executive, said: ‘We will observe the national day of mourning to recognise the significance of the death of the Queen and the majority of our colleagues will not be working on that day.

‘We recognise that many of our colleagues will still be rostered to work on this day and we thank them in advance for their dedication and commitment.

‘For patients who have scheduled treatment or clinics on Monday September 19, our intention is that only the most time-critical or high risk will go ahead and we will be making contact with those patients directly to confirm that they will still be seen and to confirm they wish to proceed with the appointment.

‘This means that many planned appointments will be cancelled and we will be contacting those impacted directly to make them aware of this, over the coming days.

‘However, some local variation will be expected due to the complexity of the situation and this will be communicated and agreed locally with any patients who are impacted.’

Mrs Dudek continued: ‘Any patients who do not wish to attend a scheduled appointment on Monday September 19 are asked to contact the service as soon as possible to let staff know. We will take steps to ensure your appointment is rescheduled as soon as possible.

‘All of our GPs and Primary Care services such as pharmacies and optometrists are entitled to the public holiday and we understand the majority will be taking this on Monday.

‘They will communicate with communities locally where services will be maintained and alternative arrangements to access care in place.

‘Our scheduled Covid-19 vaccination clinics across Highland, Argyll and Bute will continue as planned.

‘Anyone with an appointment who does not wish to attend on this date should contact 08000 320 339 to let us know, and we can arrange another appointment. Please note the Hub will be closed on Monday, September 19.

‘On behalf of the Board I want to thank our colleagues for their ongoing support and commitment to delivery care across Highland, Argyll and Bute. We take very seriously our responsibilities to deliver care to our communities and emergency care provision will be available at all times over this period.

‘We are seeking to ensure that the impact the life and death of Her Majesty the Queen has for many patients and colleagues and colleagues, and the desire to collectively mourn her death can be supported to the greatest possible extent and we thank our patients and communities for their understanding and support.’

Local A&E departments across Highland, Argyll and Bute remain open for those who have a life-threatening emergency.

For immediate advice – when your GP surgery or Dental Practice is closed and you’re too ill to wait – call NHS 24 on 111. This is your quickest way to get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

People should always contact 999 or go to the nearest A&E department in an emergency.

Get the right care by contacting NHS 24 on 111 if:

You think you need A&E but it’s not life-threatening

Your GP or dental practices is closed and you can’t wait until they reopen

You need urgent mental health support

For more information and advice, visit: https://www.NHSinform.scot/right-care