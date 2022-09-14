Ministers to consult on the future of ferries

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has revealed plans for sweeping changes to the way Calmac ferries are owned and operated.

It follows major disruption, caused by breakdowns and a lack of ferries. People have been asking why the two new ferries rusting at Ferguson shipyard were not built on time and on budget; why CalMac doesn’t have the fleet of vessels it needs; and why island communities feel short-changed.

Now a long-awaited report called Project Neptune, revealed by the Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth MSP, suggests why. The Scottish Government aims to reform this system, and replace it with something new. It plans to consult on these changes.

‘Every time a vessel has a fault, every time a service is delayed, and every time a sailing cannot be made, lives are affected,’ Ms Gilruth told the Scottish Parliament on Thursday September 8, before the Queen’s death was announced, and Holyrood business was suspended. ‘Things have got to improve for our island communities.’

The report, compiled by Ernst & Young, focused on the ferries’ ‘tripartite’ governance structure, described by one MSP as ‘clunky’.

Firstly there is CalMac, which operates the ferries. Secondly there is Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), which buys the ferries and runs the ferry terminals. Thirdly there is Transport Scotland, which owns both agencies, but is often accused of being too hands on, or too hands off.

The report found scope for disagreement at the heart of decision-making, and competing visions on how the service should operate. Plus confusion over roles and responsibilities made it difficult to hold bodies to account when things went wrong.

It also suggested introducing a Ferries Commissioner, but said this could bring ‘another stakeholder into an already crowded sector’. There is to be a consultation with island communities on the next steps.

The minister didn’t spell it out, but the direction of travel was clear: they want to amalgamate CalMac and CMAL, allowing the operator to order the ferries it wants. For years, CalMac has not had a big enough fleet, or enough of the right ferries. Some ferries can only operate on one route – a big problem when there’s a breakdown.

‘The report sets out a range of potential options for reform,’ Ms Gilruth told MSPs. ‘There will be no takeover imposed on any one organisation. We need a better culture of collaborative working to meet our island communities’ needs.

‘The First Minister has been absolutely clear that we will not consider unbundling or privatisation. I am open to exploring what improvement could result from more formal integration.

‘My commitment today is to reform how we deliver the services, with the central guiding principle that our island communities have to be part of what comes next.

‘To help reduce the number of delays and cancellations related to weather, the government will expand to third-party ports the tide and weather monitoring equipment that is currently in place at CMAL ports.’ She is also looking into an additional vessel for the winter, and hopes to make an announcement soon.

‘I thank everyone who works for us in David MacBrayne Ltd, CMAL and CalMac, as well as my officials in Transport Scotland. They often go above and beyond. Their role has been key in the past and will continue to be so in the future.

‘I also know that, increasingly, ferry employees and, often, the crew bear the brunt of people’s frustration. Many experience verbal abuse and intimidation, as I heard on my visit to Oban last month. That is not and never will be acceptable. There is more that we can do to nurture a culture of respect between passengers and staff—even across this chamber.

‘It is too easy for politicians to ramp up the rhetoric, to play fast and loose with the facts and to encourage headline-grabbing media stories about our ferries being broken, which gives the completely wrong impression that our islands are closed. Surely, we should all be seeking more light and less heat.’