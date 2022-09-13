Stage set for Tarbert Music Festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It is back! Tarbert Music Festival returns to the stage this weekend after a two-year break due to Covid.

If you are a lover of live music then you will not want to miss a note as the annual festival tunes up for a weekend of great live music held throughout the village.

Traditionally the last festival of summer, Tarbert has been home to its music festival for more than 30 years and it is one of the longest-running music festivals in Argyll. This laid-back festival always has something new to offer and attracts visitors back year after year.

As well as performances from local bands, impromptu sessions are also encouraged attracting musicians from far and wide.

Sessions this year will be at The Corner House (Shananigin and Done ‘n’ Dusted), The Gather (Saturday from 2pm, Matt McAllister), The Anchorage (1-3pm, Jono), Islay Frigate Hotel (Friday 10pm till closing, None the Wiser; Saturday PM, The Democrats), and the Anchor Hotel (Friday and Saturday, 9pm till late).

On Saturday Loch Fyne Pipe Band will play at 1pm, and there will also be family music sessions at Marina Marquee with DJ Lewis and various local artists, plus face painting for all.

One the Quay takes place on Sunday from 2-6pm when Heron Valley, The Bhangra Beatles, The Laurettes and Anavrin will have you dancing in the street.

For die hards wanting to go along for Sunday Night Survivors Night, check local pubs for what’s on after 6pm.

For more information, visit