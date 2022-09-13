SAMS open day
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) will open its doors to potential students on Friday, October 28, as it hosts an open day.
The Dunstaffnage-based institute is offering the chance to find out more about its research and student life by giving guided tours and access to the teaching labs, lecture rooms and other student spaces.
SAMS, a partner of UHI, gained a 100 per cent student satisfaction score in the National Student Survey for the third consecutive year in 2022 and has been ranked first in Scotland and third in the UK for Earth and Marine Sciences in the Guardian University Guide 2022.
The open day will run from 1.30-4pm. For more information and to register visit: www.sams.ac.uk//study/open-day