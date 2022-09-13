Letters to the editor – Tributes to HM The Queen

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute’s special memories

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

The loss of such an important figure in our lives will be a sad time for many. However, we can look back on a long life of service well lived with admiration and gratitude. Her majesty loved Scotland and enjoyed a place in the hearts of Scots across the entire political spectrum.

I know that many folk in Argyll and Bute will hold special memories of meeting the Queen on her many visits to the region.

From Oban to Campbeltown, Islay to Bute the Queen visited this constituency many times during her reign and always enjoyed the warm reception expected from Argyll and Bute. She will be widely missed and I offer my condolences to the Royal family.

Jenni Minto, Argyll and Bute MSP

One of the few constants

I know the late Queen meant a great deal to so many people in Argyll and Bute and that right now they, like millions of others will be feeling a profound sense of loss.

I was honoured therefore, on behalf of the people of Argyll and Bute, to have attended the recalled House of Commons on Friday and Saturday, and to have joined MPs and peers to hear the address by King Charles on Monday morning in Westminster Hall.

The vast majority of us have never known a time when Queen Elizabeth was not our head of state, and in an ever-changing, ever-evolving world her presence on the throne was one of the few constants in our lives, and I am sure her passing will have a profound effect in the years ahead.

I extend my deepest condolences to King Charles and all the members of her family who are not only mourning the death of a monarch but of a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Brendan O’Hara, Argyll and Bute MP

Thoughts with Her Majesty’s family

It is a powerful pain to lose someone close to you and so my thoughts are with the Queen’s family at this difficult time. The Queen loved and appreciated the landscape of the Highlands and Islands immensely and that is a sentiment that I am sure resonates with many of us.

The Queen lived through a period of immense social and political change. Throughout her work around the UK, the Commonwealth and beyond, she met and influenced many people. I hope that those memories provide solace to people through this period of grief and reflection.

Ariane Burgess, Highlands and Islands MSP

Forefront of British culture

I am saddened about the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and offer my deepest condolences to the Royal Family, and those who worked closely with her.

Her Majesty has been at the forefront of British culture for 70 years.

She has been steady in the face of political upheaval and represented a comforting consistency for people across the commonwealth during turbulent times.

She will be sorely missed and leave a lasting legacy of patience, practicality and humour.

Rhoda Grant MSP, Highlands and Islands Regional MSP.

Constant symbol of duty

The Queen served our country with unparalleled distinction over seventy years and her loss will be felt by people around the world.

Her Majesty witnessed huge changes during her long reign, yet remained a constant symbol of duty, even into her later years. From a young woman coming to the throne in 1952 to today, she has shown incredible devotion to her role and her people.

The expression of affection shown to the Queen during her Diamond Jubilee year, not least here in the Highlands and Islands, has been a testament to the respect and esteem she has held.

My thoughts and prayers are particularly with the Royal Family, as well as people across the region, the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth.

I wish the new King well at this difficult time.

Jamie Halcro Johnston, Highlands and Islands MSP

A life dedicated to public service

We would like to express our sadness on the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Her Majesty’s life was one of dedicated public service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth.

We were privileged to welcome Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to Argyll and Bute to mark the official opening of Lorn and Islands Hospital in 1995.

We join together in mourning and extend our condolences and compassion to The Royal Family as the whole country comes to terms with this news and mourns her passing.

Sarah Compton-Bishop, Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) Chair; Amanda Hampsey, Vice Chair; Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), Chief Officer Fiona Davies.

Personal faith and dedication

The faith, service and dedication of Her Majesty the Queen have been the hallmark of her long reign.

She has been the steady constant in the life of our nation for over seven decades and most of us will have grown up knowing only her as our monarch.

Her thoughtful and pertinent Christmas Day broadcasts gave an insight not only into her personal faith, but also reflected the changing concerns and attitudes of our country. They were always marked with quiet perception and a great deal of affection.

Tireless in her duty, the Queen has demonstrated a life of selfless dedication. Her love for her family was mirrored in her love for our nation and the wider Commonwealth.

Wherever the Queen went she brought encouragement and appreciation as she showed a genuine interest in the people she met.

The Church of Scotland has valued Her late Majesty’s generous support, and seen in her private devotion someone for whom faith remained central throughout her long life.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the King, and all members of the Royal Family, assuring them of our prayers and best wishes in the days ahead

Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Enthusiasm and support for farming

NFU Scotland joins the nation in mourning Her Majesty the Queen.

Over many decades, she has given exceptional service and dedication to the UK and the Commonwealth, and millions will feel a deep and profound loss at her passing.

Here in Scotland, we fondly remember her long-standing enthusiasm and support for farming, rural life, and the countryside as well as her patronage and visits to the Royal Highland Show.

Her lifelong association with Royal Deeside and the estate at Balmoral, famed for its Highland cattle and Highland ponies, often saw the Queen, accompanied by the Royal family, enjoy rural Scotland at its finest.

She was an excellent livestock breeder. In this memorable jubilee year, Her Majesty saw her Highland bull Gusgurlach of Balmoral, win top prize at the Royal Highland Show for the second year in a row. Her Highland Pony stud at Balmoral has also been hugely influential in securing the future of this iconic Scottish breed.

Her service to farming and rural communities up and down the country will not be forgotten and many farmers, crofters and landowners will be able to reflect on the role they recently played in marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee by supporting the nationwide network of beacons lit this summer to mark the occasion or participating in the Queen’s Green canopy tree-planting initiative which will grow into a fitting legacy to an exceptional monarch.

Martin Kennedy, President NFU Scotland.

Nation’s sorrow

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with our patron, His Royal Highness King Charles III and the entire Royal Family.

It is with immense admiration that we reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to the UK and the Commonwealth and we share the nation’s sorrow at her loss.

We will celebrate and miss her equally as a remarkable monarch, inspirational woman and a warm and trusted constant across seven decades.

Helen Browning, CEO Soil Association.

RAF Benevolent Fun dedication page

As the nation mourns the death of Her Majesty the Queen, the RAF Benevolent Fund would like to celebrate her life, and unwavering dedication to the country following a historic 70 years on the throne.

The Queen showed an inspirational sense of duty during her reign and, as the RAF Benevolent Fund’s Patron from 1952 until her death, provided endless support for those who served her country, including the RAF Family.

Her Majesty tirelessly supported the fund’s work for decades – with some highlights including the unveiling of the fund’s Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, London; visiting children at the fund’s Airplay youth club at RAF Lossiemouth in 2014; viewing the RAF Benevolent Fund Garden at Chelsea Flower Show 2022; and the Patron’s Lunch on the Mall to celebrate The Queen’s 90th birthday, which RAF Benevolent Fund Ambassador Jacqui Thompson attended and said of The Queen’s appearance: ‘The sun came out for her and shined.’

The Queen demonstrated during her reign the true spirit of public service and integrity, and the significance of the military service.

As Her Majesty poignantly once said: ‘I cannot lead you into battle. I do not give you laws or administer justice but I can do something else – I can give my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations.’

We would like to invite members of the public to celebrate the life of Her Majesty the Queen by sharing your memories of her in our online open book of condolence at https://rafbf.dedicationpage.org/rememberingthequeen

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, Controller, RAF Benevolent Fund