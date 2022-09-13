Get set for Sports Day on Sunday

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Mid Argyll Athletic Club are hoping for a dry and sunny day this Sunday, September 18 when they hold their annual Sports Day at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

The running events will be held on the all weather surface, while the jumping and throwing events will take place on the all weather surface on the higher level below the Joint Campus building.

Events will start just after 10am, with all entries on the day and competitors are advised to enter from 9.30am. An entry fee of £3 per competitor will be levied and £5 for families with two or more children taking part. There will be events for five age groups starting at under-nine up to under-17 and it will be age on the day.

The organisers wish to make it clear that it is an Open Sports Day with entries welcome from all parts of Argyll and beyond and everyone taking part will receive a medal with trophies for the overall winners in each age category. Refreshments will be available for competitors and spectators on the day.

After the success of Scotland’s middle distance runners at World, Commonwealth and European championships this summer it is hoped local boys and girls will be inspired and will come along this Sunday.

It should be noted that because of Covid restrictions this Sunday’s Sports Day will be the first outdoor competition held by the local athletic club since September 2019.