Argyll MSP welcomes cost of living measures – but calls on UK government to do more

Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute, has welcomed a number of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis and support households, announced in the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined measures such as freezing ScotRail fares, a rent freeze and increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per week per child and extending the payment to eligible under-16s.

The Scottish Government also made four requests to the UK government: cancel the energy price cap rise; apply the cancellation to businesses and third and public sector; target additional support to those struggling; and increase the budget of devolved governments.

Ms Minto said: ‘The SNP Scottish Government has delivered its Programme for Government amid one of the biggest crises in living memory.

‘Despite its limited powers, the Scottish Government has delivered a raft of measures to try and alleviate the pressure on household bills in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland.

‘Ultimately though, the Scottish Government continues to act with one hand tied behind its back. The majority of powers to make a real difference during this Tory made crisis are held by the UK Government and they need to act now to reduce energy bills and provide meaningful support for households.

‘If they cannot provide support to alleviate the crisis they will be showing once again that people in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland are paying the price for Westminster control and the only way forward is for Scotland to become an independent country.’