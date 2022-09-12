Unity is a fitting tribute to Queen’s life, says Provost

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Councillor Maurice Corry, Provost of Argyll and Bute has paid tribute to Her Majesty, saying: ‘We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Her decades of tireless service to the nation mean that she is the only Monarch most of us have ever known. Throughout our lives she has celebrated the nation’s successes and commiserated with us in times of challenge.

‘Her role was high profile and international, with her work extending across the Commonwealth she so clearly valued. It is difficult to imagine her absence.

‘Much of Her Majesty’s lifetime of service was about celebrating individuals’ contributions to life, about bringing people together, and about nations supporting each other for good. Doing what we can to follow those practices would be a fitting tribute to her, and of lasting benefit to us all.

‘Our heartfelt condolences go to her family at this very sad time.’

If you would like to pay your own tribute to Her Majesty you can contribute to the on-line Book of Condolence on the Royal family’s website, www.royal.uk/home-royal-family