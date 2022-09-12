Queen fulfilled her promises, say all Scottish Church leaders

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

‘We join with the nation in offering our thanks to God for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and for her faithful service as Sovereign throughout these last 70 years,’ said the Scottish Church Leaders Forum.

‘We give thanks for her evident Christian faith and recall that in her first Christmas broadcast as Queen in 1952 she asked us to pray for her “that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises that I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life”.

‘In her faithful service of God and of the nation she has surely fulfilled the promises that she made.

‘We join with people of good faith everywhere in offering our prayers for His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal family at this time.’

Signed by:

Rt. Rev. Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly, Church of Scotland

Most Rev. Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St. Andrews and Edinburgh, Roman Catholic Church

Most Rev. Mark Strange, Primus, on behalf of the College of Bishops, Scottish Episcopal Church

Rev. Archie Ford, Moderator, United Free Church of Scotland

Rev. Iver Martin, Moderator, Free Church of Scotland

Rev. Paul Whittle, Moderator, United Reformed Church (Scotland)

Rev. Martin Hodson, General Director, Baptist Union of Scotland

Rev. Mark Slaney, District Chair, Methodist Church (Scotland)

Rev. Thomas R. Wilson, Chair, Congregational Federation in Scotland

Lt. Col. Carol Bailey, Secretary for Scotland, Salvation Army

Adwoa Bittle, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)

Bishop Raphael of Ilion, Ecumenical Patriarchate, Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain

Pastor Chris Gbenle, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Scotland Province)

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Ukrainian Catholic Church