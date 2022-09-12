Plans progress to upgrade Cruachan Power Station

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Renewable energy company Drax is progressing plans to increase the generating capacity of the ‘Hollow Mountain’ Cruachan Power Station on Loch Awe.

The project, which is separate from the company’s proposals to build a brand-new underground power station at the site, could see two of the existing generating units upgraded, increasing their generating capacity by a total of 40MW, so they could power around 80,000 more homes – equivalent to a town the size of Paisley.

The work would increase the output of two of the station’s existing units from 100MW to 120MW each by utilising new design capability in pumped storage turbines whilst maximising water cycle efficiency.

People will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposals during an exhibition at Taynuilt Village Hall on Wednesday September 14, 2pm – 6.30pm, when members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the plans.

Ian Kinnaird, Drax’s Scottish assets director, said: ‘For more than half a century Cruachan has played a pivotal role in balancing the grid and keeping the lights on across the UK.

‘By investing in this 40MW upgrade alongside the creation of a new 600MW power station at the site, Drax’s Cruachan pumped storage hydro power station would continue to play a vital role in bolstering the country’s energy security for many years to come.

‘We are keen to hear from as many people as possible during the consultation event in Taynuilt, so we encourage local people to come along.’

Cruachan is an underground pumped hydro storage power station built inside a hollowed-out cavern 1km inside Ben Cruachan – Argyll’s highest mountain.

Its reversible turbines enable the plant to act like a giant water battery by pumping water from Loch Awe to an upper reservoir on the mountainside to store excess power from the grid.

The stored water is then released back through the turbines to generate power quickly and reliably when demand increases.

This process helps stop wind farms being paid to turn off when they are generating excess power, helping the country to decarbonise whilst cutting household energy bills.

In order to carry out the 40MW upgrade on the two existing generating units at Cruachan, Drax must secure consent under Section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989 from the Scottish Government.

This process is expected to take around one year to complete from the application’s submission.

If planning permission is granted, work to upgrade the existing two turbines could commence in 2026.

The 40MW upgrade to the existing plant involves replacing existing turbines and generators and will not require excavation or blasting works.