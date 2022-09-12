CalMac axes ‘punitive’ cancellation charges

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

CalMac has scrapped its plans for ‘punitive’ new cancellation fees to deter ‘no shows’, following a backlash.

Back in April, CalMac proposed a sliding scale of up to 100 per cent of vehicle fares to be forfeited, if passengers fail to travel on their intended sailing. A £10 fee would also be charged if they need to change their booking.

The Hebridean ferry operator launched a consultation on changes to its terms and conditions, aiming to reduce ‘no shows’ and the number of unused car spaces on each sailing.

The consultation involved all eight ferry committees and transport forums across the network. One consultee, Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, said: ‘We acknowledge that ‘no-shows’ are a problem for the service, and we often witness ferries departing with much less than a full car deck, even though online ticket sales had closed because the sailing was ‘full’.

‘We are not convinced, however, that punitive charges are the best or fairest way to address this problem, nor that ‘no-shows’ can by themselves account for the under-utilisation witnessed.

‘There are often many legitimate reasons for failing to arrive at a sailing on time – for example, as a result of traffic delays en-route to the port, or changes to travel plans due to weather (for example moving livestock to and from the mainland).

‘This initial proposal from CalMac seems to be that if we are held up by a traffic jam in Glasgow and miss our intended sailing, we will forfeit our entire ticket fare. That cannot be right or just.’

On Friday, Mull and Iona Ferry Committee said on its website: ‘We are relieved to to be able to report that the punitive scale of cancellation charges proposed by CalMac back in April have now been abandoned.

‘The charging scheme proposed would have made it impossible to change or cancel a booking within 48 hours of a sailing without forfeiting the entire ticket value. It was a disproportionate, unfair, poorly-conceived, expensive and damaging proposal that we and all other islands consulted firmly rejected.

‘Be warned however that CalMac do say that: They will be enforcing their current terms and conditions more rigorously; If you cancel a booking less than 24 hours before sailing, you will loose 100 per cent of the ticket value; If you cancel a booking more than 24 hours before sailing, you will be charged £10.

‘Exceptions to these cancellation rules are: Death of an immediate family member; Debilitating illness preventing travel; Involved in a road traffic accident; Multivessel journey where one leg has been cancelled by CalMac; An NHS appointment cancelled by the hospital/doctor (a new exception); Amendments to a booking will remain free at any up until check-in closes.

‘After the impending introduction of CalMac’s new ticketing systems, data will gathered to inform any future proposals. There will be a review after six and 12 months.’

CalMac’s commercial director Diane Burke said: ‘After carefully assessing the feedback received from communities during extensive public consultation with our designated community forums, we have decided not to proceed with proposed changes to ticketing terms and conditions. The current terms and conditions currently in force will be applied consistently across the network.

‘We greatly value the views of the people who rely on the ferry network, and genuinely listened to their concerns. We will use the high quality information we will gain from our new ticket system to continually review our terms and conditions to make best use of our car deck capacity for customers and our community.’