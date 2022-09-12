Bob suffering from back nine blues at Wentworth

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It was a severe case of deja vu last week for Oban’s Bob Macintyre at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

All season the 26-year-old has been battling to make cuts rather than being in the mix in the opening two days and it was to be no different in the DP World Tour’s flagship event at the weekend.

In an event shortened to 54 holes following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the left-hander found himself in a familiar position, right on the cut line and needing to birdie the 18th on Saturday to make the final round. Having brilliantly held his nerve to secure the necessary birdie four, Bob was then in a relatively pressure-free position on the final day to make a charge up the leaderboard and secure much needed world ranking points.

After fog delayed Sunday play by over an hour, the Oban star came flying out of the traps and five birdies in his opening 12 holes found him just outside the top 10 as the leading groups were about to tee off. However a double bogey at 13 saw his round begin to unravel and a potential top 20 finish turned into a disappointing tie for 50th place on seven under par.

Bob’s eventual finishing position only tells half the story however. Of the top three finishers – winner Shane Lowry and joint runners up Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm – only Lowry scored better on the front nine than Bob and even then, only by a single shot. In fact the Oban man played the front nine brilliantly all week and did not card a single bogey over the three days. Contrast that with the back nine which Bob played in level par compared to Lowry -9, McIlroy -10 and Rahm -13 and it is clear to see where the tournament was won and lost.

Speaking after his final round Bob was typically blunt and honest about his performance ‘there’s a good opportunity to get big DP World Tour points and good world ranking points and I’ve just made an absolute a*** of it’, adding ‘it’s the same old Bob this year, it’s been absolutely terrible finishes and there’s another one. I just can’t seem to put it together just now and it’s driving me mental to be honest with you. I’ve played well enough to be contending here and I’m not…It’s just not good enough.’

With the PGA Championship marking the start of the qualification process for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Bob’s obvious anger and disappointment were understandable, but such are the fine margins at this level that, should a few putts start to drop, the Oban man will quickly find himself contending at the top of the leaderboard once again.

With tournaments now coming thick and fast, Bob has little time to reflect on his Wentworth performance as he now heads to Rome for the Italian Open followed by the French Open in Paris and then a return to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the end of the month.