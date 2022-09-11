Charles III proclaimed King in Lochgilphead

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

His Majesty King Charles III was proclaimed the new Monarch in Lochgilphead today, Sunday September 11, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, at the age of 96.

Royal Proclamations, spreading the news of the new Sovereign in a centuries-old tradition, are taking place throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales today, following principal ceremonies in St James’s Palace on Saturday morning, and in Edinburgh at 12.30pm today (Sunday).

In Edinburgh, the King’s Body Guard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour marched from Castle Esplanade to the Mercat Cross in High Street.

A procession included His Majesty’s State Trumpeters, representatives of the Society of High Constables in Edinburgh, the city officer, Macer to the Court of the Lord Lyon, heralds and “pursuivants” of Scotland, Lord Lyon King of Arms, and the City Mace and City Sword.

The Lord Lyon King of Arms read the Proclamation to the people of Scotland, which will be followed by a 21-gun salute at Edinburgh Castle. Then the procession returned to the Castle where the Lord Lyon read a second Proclamation.

Argyll and Bute’s Proclamation took place at Lochgilphead Front Green at 12.45pm. The event was open to the public, who were welcome to attend.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant in Argyll and Bute, Mrs Jane MacLeod, said: ‘The past few days have been dominated by tremendous sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II; remembering Her reign, honouring Her and mourning Her have naturally been our focus.

‘The Proclamation of Accession, though, reminds us about looking to the future, about the continuity of monarchy, about a sense of duty – and this last, of course, is utterly characteristic of the Queen and Her lifelong dedication to serving Her country.

‘For Lord-Lieutenants, too, duty is of the utmost importance – duty to the Sovereign and to serving them as a diligent, committed representative in our own communities. It has been a tremendous privilege to serve Queen Elizabeth II.

‘It will be my honour to continue to serve King Charles III as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant in Argyll and Bute. Along with so many others across the nation, He has my commitment and my very best wishes as He embarks on His reign as the King of Great Britain.’

The public Royal Proclamation for King Charles III will be read for the Western Isles at 9am tomorrow, Monday September 12, in the Comhairle Chambers in Stornoway. The Proclamation will be read in English and Gaelic and will be available on the Comhairle’s Facebook page.

Today, Sunday, the Queen’s coffin travelled from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. From here it will be taken in procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours, allowing the public to pay their respects.

Her coffin will then be flown to London, where the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall, before her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19, and interment in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Proclamation of King Charles III

Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George: We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us.