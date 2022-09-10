Argyll & Isles Proclamation ceremonies for King Charles III

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute’s Proclamation, announcing a new Monarch, will take place at Lochgilphead Front Green, on Sunday at 12.45pm.

This will follow Scotland’s Proclamation at 12.30pm. The event is open to the public who are welcome to attend to observe.

In Lochgilphead, roads immediately leading up to Colchester Square (Argyll Street and A83) will be closed for a short time, to ensure the Proclamation is uninterrupted.

Diversions will be in place; given alternative roads available, HGVs will be asked to wait. Roads will re-open as soon as possible after the Proclamation has been read.

For anyone affected, Argyll and Bute thanks you for your co-operation.

The public Royal Proclamation for King Charles III will be read for the Western Isles at 9am on Monday September 12 in the Comhairle Chambers in Stornoway.

The Proclamation will be read in English and Gaelic and will be available on the Comhairle’s Facebook page.

In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James’s Palace on Saturday morning, until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

On Sunday, the Queen’s coffin will travel from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.

From here it will be taken in procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours, allowing the public to view her coffin.

Her coffin will then be flown to London, where the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall, before her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19, and interment in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.