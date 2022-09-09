Thought for the Week, September 9 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There is so much happening around the world today that we can easily sit back in our chairs and agree that the world seems to be changing.

Post-Covid financial and social consequences, wars and political upheavals, just to name a few examples, have and continue to shake planet earth.

During all this uncertainty of a seemingly changing world, I draw comfort from Psalms 112 v 4 – 7 that does an excellent job of reminding me of the value of placing my trust in the Lord when the world around me seems to be chaotic.

This psalm, probably written by David, reads as follows in the NIV:

4. Even in darkness light dawns for the upright,

for those who are gracious and compassionate and righteous.

5. Good will come to those who are generous and lend freely,

who conduct their affairs with justice.

6. Surely the righteous will never be shaken;

they will be remembered forever.

7. They will have no fear of bad news;

their hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.

Can you pick up on the theme of uncertainty, upheaval and circumstantial change as David uses words like darkness and bad news to describe this.

Perhaps those are words that hit home for you, they speak to the core of what you are feeling or experiencing, just this minute as you look at your life, or even the world in general.

David also describes a hope in these times that is built upon the steadfast foundation of the Lord, and he reminds us to trust the Lord in these times, because the world may seem to be changing, but the steadfast love of the Lord remains the same and never fails.

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.