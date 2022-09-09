Photograph of the Week – 09.09.2022
Alan Frew sent in this photo taken in the village of Skipness which he says has been blessed in recent weeks with some spectacular sunsets. Alan thinks the flowers in the foreground are crocosmia from the Iris family. Skipness river is also in the foreground and Arran in the background. The photo was taken with a Nikon D7200, 18-300 lens with fill-in flash.
If you have any photographs you’d like to feature as our Photograph of the week, please send them to editor@argylshireadvertiser.co.uk.