Mothballed Minard school faces closure

The doors of Minard Primary School are a step closer to being shut for good after councillors agreed to give the green light to a formal closure proposal.

Minard Primary, south of Inveraray, has had no pupils since October 2018, and continued mothballing of the building was approved in December of the following year.

Following a formal consultation process and if the closure plan is approved in June next year, pupils within its catchment area will attend either Furnace Primary or Lochgilphead Primary.

The decision to move to a formal closure proposal was made at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s community services committee on Thursday, August 25.

A report stated: ‘Minard Primary School has been mothballed for four years. The school roll was very low and not predicted to rise in the near future. This continues to be the situation.

‘Along with several other rural councils, Argyll and Bute is facing increasing challenges in recruiting staff. In June 2022 there were 15.49 vacancies for both head teachers and teachers.

‘Whilst the school is mothballed, the building is deteriorating with limited budgets for maintenance. The council is therefore considering the future of Minard Primary School.’

Meanwhile Skipness Primary School near Tarbert was approved, at the same meeting, for closure in December 1 after five years of being in mothballs.

The condition of the building at Skipness Primary near Tarbet is deteriorating, according to a new report, and is costing Argyll and Bute Council nearly £1,300 a year, and the building’s condition is deteriorating.

Pupils in the catchment area have been educated at Tarbert Primary since the Skipness school was mothballed.

A consultation process was undertaken by the council on the plans for the future of the school, with a public meeting held in November 2021.

The pupils in the former catchment area for Skipness will now be permanently educated in Tarbert.

Education Scotland was involved in the consultation, saying: ‘Education Scotland agrees that the proposal by Argyll and Bute Council will result in educational benefits for the children in the Skipness Primary School catchment area.

‘This also includes social benefits and access to wider opportunities at Tarbert Primary School.

It was suggested the council should continue to engage with the Skipness community to explore options for the future use of the school building.