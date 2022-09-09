MOJO Argyll – preview Anavrin

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 15 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, over the next few weeks the Argyllshire Advertiser will be featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO Argyll festival.

The next actwho will take to the live stage in Ardfern is one of the youngest bands MOJO Argyll has ever welcomed, with the leader singer having just turned 16.

Calling themselves Anavrin after a name of a shop on Netflix show called You – and not after the famous band Nirvana backwards – they are grungy four-piece with so much energy they are simply infectious.

The band members are Iona Sky, on lead vocals; Brandyn Kilpatrick, on lead guitar; Andrew Bendoris, bass; and Guthrie Scott, drums.

Although having only really formed as a four-piece in the last year, two of the Argyll members, Iona, from Clachan, and Guthrie, from Kilberry have had a long musical partnership in the area.

They have played in a previous band called Famous Last Words, doing covers at some good gigs until unfortunately the band split.

After meeting Glaswegians Brandyn and Andrew, a brief surge as a re-incarnation called FLW came about before everything changed alas during the pandemic and with all the restrictions they found it too hard to continue the band.

However, the lockdown was well used as during this time Iona and Brandyn started working on writing their own tunes and Andrew and Gunthrie promptly re-joined and Anavrin was born.

Citing influences like Paramore, Amy Macdonald, Green Day and Avril Lavigne, Anavrin have gone from strength to strength with their gigs.

They ecently memorably played as support for Peat and Diesel in Tarbert Village Hall amongst many other venues.

Alongside some cool covers, their original songs are growing and really gathering interest; songs like Dallas, Everything and State of Mind are self-described indie pop and punk fusions with real appeal to growing fans.

Dan Griffiths at MOJO said: ‘Although Anavrin are relatively inexperienced, I have seen them in action recently and was so impressed by their stage presence and style.

‘They were a real joy to behold and I know on our stage they will absolutely make the most of it on the night.

‘They have been feverishly writing more material recently so you couldn’t get any fresher than that and it’s great to see too – teenage musicians getting a good foothold in the venues.

‘It’s very exciting for them and us to have them….with what will be their first ever totally original set. Bring it on.’

Follow their Facebook page for more and MOJO Argyll for updates on the musicians and show details and lookout for more features in the Argyllshire Advertiser in the next few weeks.