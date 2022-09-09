From our files – week 36 AA – Sep 09 2022
FROM OUR FILES
WEEK 36
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday September 7, 2012
Inveraray in line for major facelift if CARS cash gets green light
Eight buildings with repairs costing £3 million have been included in a bid for
funding to restore and maintain Inveraray’s built heritage.
In an application to Historic Scotland’s Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme
(CARS), Argyll and Bute Council identified eight buildings deemed ‘priority
projects’. The buildings are: Relief Land, Arkland, the former Temperance Hotel,
Chamberlain’s House, The Avenue Arch, the former school and community hall and
the court house.
Calling on Historic Scotland for a £1 million grant, the council will be required to
match-fund the project, attracting other streams of funding, whilst Argyll Community
Housing Association (ACHA) will make funds available to invest in its own housing
stock.
If the funding bid is successful, it could bring to an end months of worry for residents
of Relief Land who face a bill of more than £25,000 each for repairs to the listed
building, partly owed by ACHA.
Frances O’Hagan, of Inveraray Regeneration Group, said: ‘Obviously we have to wait
to see if the bid is successful but for the moment it is quite reassuring for them.’
Mrs O’Hagan added: ‘Everyone has worked hard to get this even after the council
decided to go ahead and appoint consultants.’
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday September 6, 2002
Meeting arranged to discuss CCTV
Lochgilphead court room was due to host a meeting last night to discuss the
possibility of CCTV for Mid Argyll.
Inspector Eric Dearie wanted to ask businesses and people what they thought of the
idea.
He told The Advertiser that in the past people have been against CCTV but said he
thinks they may now see benefits.
Representatives from Lochgilphead Community Council and Mid Argyll Chamber
of Commerce were invited to attend the meeting and give their views.
It was hoped a police officer from Campbeltown would attend to explain how
CCTV has affected the town.
Speaking before the meeting, Lochgilphead Community Council chairman Eric Box said he thought it was a good idea, but that in the end it will boil down to funding availability.
Inspector Dearie said the meeting had been arranged simply to find out what
everyone thinks of the idea.
Ceilidh for junior choir
Coisir Og Dhail Riata, the junior Gaelic choir, held a ceilidh in Inveraray Hall on
Saturday night.
Between the fundraising ceilidh and a raffle that has been running over the last couple
of months an estimated £850 has been made, which will be used to cover the costs of
the choir going to the National Mod in Largs in October.
First prize in the raffle, £100, went to Alistair MacArthur of Lochgilphead. Coisir Og
Dhail Riata chairwoman Liz Welsh thanked everyone who supported Saturday’s ceilidh. Fyne Folk provided the music for the evening.
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday September 10, 1982
Tarbert’s jobs blow
Tarbert was hit by a blow this week with the announcement by the biggest
local employer it was to cease operations in the village, with a loss of 40 jobs.
News of the closure of the prawn processing factory in the village has also
come as a blow to many fishermen throughout Kintyre.
In a letter issued to all members of staff the company, Associated Fisheries,
announced without warning that the factory, which currently employs 40 people, will
close at the end of this month.
The news was described as a financial disaster by the village’s district councillor,
while a spokesman for the Clyde Fisherman’s Association described it as a serious
blow for the local fishing industry.
A spokesman for the operator said this week: ‘The closure of the Tarbert factory on
September 30 is being carried out as a result of a major reorganisation of resources in
order to secure a long-term future for the company.’
He continued: ‘Another reason for the closure has been the recent unfortunate
loss of a number of west coast prawn boats which means we can no longer
justify target on an all-year-round basis.
The closure of the Tarbert plant, which employs 40 people at present but at its peak
employs 60, means the parent company’s activities would in future be
concentrated on the other factories in Fraserburgh and Sunderland.
Councillor Dan Johnson commented this week that the news had been met with
dismay in the village. He remarked this is a financial disaster for Tarbert as this
factory is by far the largest single onshore employer in the village.
Patrick Stewart, secretary of the Clyde Fishermans Association, also expressed
concern. ‘Obviously it is an indication of the problems that the industry is facing and it is a serious blow to the fishing industry,’ he said.
‘A restricted market will have an effect on the price for if the processors are not
making any money, the price is under threat. Already some fishermen have
experienced a 40 per cent drop in the price of prawns.’
He went on to say the firm, which has a factory in Fraserburgh, was still
presumably interested in buying prawns, but he felt local fisherman would be
at a disadvantage as they would be competing with boats landing much nearer to that
plant with resultant lower costs.
Councillor Johnson expressed hope something might yet be done to keep
the factory open under new management.
He commented: ‘I have been in touch with interested parties south of the border and
shall be approaching the Highlands and Islands Development Board, the Scottish
Development Agency and the MP for Argyll on this very serious matter.’
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday September 4, 1962
Movie shows again for Inveraray
The Highlands and Islands Film Guild has decided to re-introduce a weekly film show
in the Community Hall at Inveraray provided by the mobile film unit which visits
locations in Cowal and Loch Fyne.
This service is in the form of an experiment and its continuation will depend entirely
upon public response. It had been proposed film services were to be withdrawn
from Argyllshire, but this decision was changed in July as a result of discussions
between the film Guild executive committee and the Scottish Education Department.
This new venture should provide a source of entertainment for young people and
for cinema lovers in Inveraray and it is hoped the guild will get the support they
deserve.
