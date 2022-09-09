From our files – week 36 AA – Sep 09 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

FROM OUR FILES

WEEK 36

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday September 7, 2012

Inveraray in line for major facelift if CARS cash gets green light



Eight buildings with repairs costing £3 million have been included in a bid for

funding to restore and maintain Inveraray’s built heritage.

In an application to Historic Scotland’s Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme

(CARS), Argyll and Bute Council identified eight buildings deemed ‘priority

projects’. The buildings are: Relief Land, Arkland, the former Temperance Hotel,

Chamberlain’s House, The Avenue Arch, the former school and community hall and

the court house.

Calling on Historic Scotland for a £1 million grant, the council will be required to

match-fund the project, attracting other streams of funding, whilst Argyll Community

Housing Association (ACHA) will make funds available to invest in its own housing

stock.

If the funding bid is successful, it could bring to an end months of worry for residents

of Relief Land who face a bill of more than £25,000 each for repairs to the listed

building, partly owed by ACHA.

Frances O’Hagan, of Inveraray Regeneration Group, said: ‘Obviously we have to wait

to see if the bid is successful but for the moment it is quite reassuring for them.’

Mrs O’Hagan added: ‘Everyone has worked hard to get this even after the council

decided to go ahead and appoint consultants.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 6, 2002

Meeting arranged to discuss CCTV

Lochgilphead court room was due to host a meeting last night to discuss the

possibility of CCTV for Mid Argyll.

Inspector Eric Dearie wanted to ask businesses and people what they thought of the

idea.

He told The Advertiser that in the past people have been against CCTV but said he

thinks they may now see benefits.

Representatives from Lochgilphead Community Council and Mid Argyll Chamber

of Commerce were invited to attend the meeting and give their views.

It was hoped a police officer from Campbeltown would attend to explain how

CCTV has affected the town.

Speaking before the meeting, Lochgilphead Community Council chairman Eric Box said he thought it was a good idea, but that in the end it will boil down to funding availability.

Inspector Dearie said the meeting had been arranged simply to find out what

everyone thinks of the idea.

Ceilidh for junior choir



Coisir Og Dhail Riata, the junior Gaelic choir, held a ceilidh in Inveraray Hall on

Saturday night.

Between the fundraising ceilidh and a raffle that has been running over the last couple

of months an estimated £850 has been made, which will be used to cover the costs of

the choir going to the National Mod in Largs in October.

First prize in the raffle, £100, went to Alistair MacArthur of Lochgilphead. Coisir Og

Dhail Riata chairwoman Liz Welsh thanked everyone who supported Saturday’s ceilidh. Fyne Folk provided the music for the evening.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 10, 1982

Tarbert’s jobs blow



Tarbert was hit by a blow this week with the announcement by the biggest

local employer it was to cease operations in the village, with a loss of 40 jobs.

News of the closure of the prawn processing factory in the village has also

come as a blow to many fishermen throughout Kintyre.

In a letter issued to all members of staff the company, Associated Fisheries,

announced without warning that the factory, which currently employs 40 people, will

close at the end of this month.

The news was described as a financial disaster by the village’s district councillor,

while a spokesman for the Clyde Fisherman’s Association described it as a serious

blow for the local fishing industry.

A spokesman for the operator said this week: ‘The closure of the Tarbert factory on

September 30 is being carried out as a result of a major reorganisation of resources in

order to secure a long-term future for the company.’

He continued: ‘Another reason for the closure has been the recent unfortunate

loss of a number of west coast prawn boats which means we can no longer

justify target on an all-year-round basis.

The closure of the Tarbert plant, which employs 40 people at present but at its peak

employs 60, means the parent company’s activities would in future be

concentrated on the other factories in Fraserburgh and Sunderland.

Councillor Dan Johnson commented this week that the news had been met with

dismay in the village. He remarked this is a financial disaster for Tarbert as this

factory is by far the largest single onshore employer in the village.

Patrick Stewart, secretary of the Clyde Fishermans Association, also expressed

concern. ‘Obviously it is an indication of the problems that the industry is facing and it is a serious blow to the fishing industry,’ he said.

‘A restricted market will have an effect on the price for if the processors are not

making any money, the price is under threat. Already some fishermen have

experienced a 40 per cent drop in the price of prawns.’

He went on to say the firm, which has a factory in Fraserburgh, was still

presumably interested in buying prawns, but he felt local fisherman would be

at a disadvantage as they would be competing with boats landing much nearer to that

plant with resultant lower costs.

Councillor Johnson expressed hope something might yet be done to keep

the factory open under new management.

He commented: ‘I have been in touch with interested parties south of the border and

shall be approaching the Highlands and Islands Development Board, the Scottish

Development Agency and the MP for Argyll on this very serious matter.’

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday September 4, 1962

Movie shows again for Inveraray



The Highlands and Islands Film Guild has decided to re-introduce a weekly film show

in the Community Hall at Inveraray provided by the mobile film unit which visits

locations in Cowal and Loch Fyne.

This service is in the form of an experiment and its continuation will depend entirely

upon public response. It had been proposed film services were to be withdrawn

from Argyllshire, but this decision was changed in July as a result of discussions

between the film Guild executive committee and the Scottish Education Department.

This new venture should provide a source of entertainment for young people and

for cinema lovers in Inveraray and it is hoped the guild will get the support they

deserve.

2002: Coisir Og Dhail Riata, The junior Gaelic choir held a ceilidh in Inveraray Hall

on Saturday night. 36AAFROF02

1982: Prizewinners at the 1982 Tarbert Flower Show. 36AAFROF01